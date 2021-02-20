The best M82 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty has many weapons to offer. But the .50 Caliber M82 Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone, which was introduced in Cold War Season 1, is slowly making its way to the list of the best sniper rifles throughout the franchise. This is because of the advantage it offers over traditional sniper rifles like the Kar98K or the LW3 Tundra.

The M82 is best suited for players who practice a more tactile gameplay style as the .50 caliber sniper rifle is semi-automatic. The semi-automatic sniper makes it easier to deal with enemies at long distances because the M82 is a one-shot, one kill to the head. However, if players miss a shot, there are four more bullets at their disposal.

To experience the M82 sniper rifle's supreme potential, players must pack a decent loadout. This article discusses the best loadout for the M82 sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best M82 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best loadout for the M82 sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone is:

Wrapped Suppressor - The Wrapped Suppressor will offer sound suppression on every shot alongside this. It also increases the M82's damage range by a considerable amount.

22.6” Combat Recon - The stock version of the M82 is infamous for having a shallow bullet velocity. This can be fixed by equipping the 22.6 Combat Recon Barrel that increases bullet velocity considerably.

Royal & Kross 4x - The Royal & Kross 4x Scope, which is decent for firing at medium to long distances, compliments the above two attachments' range.

7 Rnd - The 7 Rnd increases the already compact bullet mag's size, making the M82 capable of packing two extra bullets.

Bipod - The Bipod underbarrel comes in handy while firing at long ranges as it reduces recoil considerably.

Note: Choices in-game are based on a player's personal preference.