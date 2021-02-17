The Legendary Bird Pokemon of Kanto are the first Legendaries that players had the chance to catch in the game series.

They are named based on their type and the first three numbers in the Spanish language. Articuno, an Ice/Flying-type is Uno combined with Arctic.

This Legendary Pokemon can be found in the Seafoam Islands location. It can be captured prior to battling the Elite Four and can bring some serious power to a trainer looking to become Champion in Red and Blue.

The best moveset for Articuno in Pokemon Red and Blue

Blizzard

Blizzard is one of the best moves in all of Generation I. Any Pokemon that can learn it, and will be a figurehead of a team, should learn Blizzard in Red and Blue. 90% accuracy in Gen I and a chance to freeze is too good to pass up. Articuno also receives a STAB when using this Ice-type move.

Agility

Articuno is decently fast, but there are certainly other Pokemon that can outspeed it. Therefore, Agility makes for the perfect chance to rectify that. Agility raises the user's Speed stat by two entire stages. That is sure enough to make it quicker than almost any Pokemon it will come across in battle.

Fly

Teaching Articuno HM02 Fly will make it doubly useful. Fly is a stellar move in battle and allows for quick transportation outside of battle. On the first turn, Articuno will fly up into the air and any subsequent attack will miss. A boosted Speed stat will make sure this goes first, negating any damage taken for that round, and delivering a brutal hit to the start the next turn.

Rest

Rest is a wonderful move to have on any Pokemon. Articuno will be able to use it well. The user goes to sleep, regaining max HP, and waking up after two turns. This will keep it in the battle for longer, either to keep fighting, or allow the trainer to strategize a bit more. Along with a Speed raising move and two STAB moves, Rest rounds out a spectacular moveset in Pokemon Red and Blue.