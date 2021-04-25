Players in Warzone have a brand new submachine gun to burn through teams with - the PPSh-41. The classic World War Two weapon supports aggressive playstyles and is a fantastic tool to have in a close-quarter fight.

The PPSh-41 has already proven to be a powerhouse in Warzone Season 3 and Black Ops Cold War meta. It doesn't have a high damage per shot value, but the rate of fire it gives off can burn down any player fast. Players can expect to unlock the gun at level 15 in the Battle Pass for Warzone Season 3.

The best PPSh-41 loadout in Warzone Season 3

On its own, the PPSh-41 is hard to handle and it needs some support attachments. Typically, loadouts should enhance the stats that a weapon does well with and compensate for its weaknesses.

With the PPSh-41, the close-quarter potential increases and range or recoil need to be compensated for.

Best attachments for the PPSh-41 in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7" Task Force

: 15.7" Task Force Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition : 55 Rnd Drum

: 55 Rnd Drum Stock: Raider Stock

GRU Suppressor

This attachment is a staple for almost every weapon in Warzone Season 3. Whether it's called the GRU or the Agency Suppressor, they all offer suppressed sound on the weapon on top of the effective damage range. It's one of the most universal attachments in the game.

15.7" Task Force

Recoil will be much harder to account for with the Task Force barrel, but the positives are a major difference. The PPSh-41 will get increased damage range and bullet velocity which makes the weapon more effective and versatile within Warzone. Further attachments will make up for the added recoil.

Spetsnaz Grip

Some of the recoil problems on the PPSh-41 will be fixed with the Spetsnaz Grip. It's a must-have attachment, especially for players that want to run the Task Force barrel on their weapon.

55 Rnd Drum

The PPSh-41 will run out of ammo fast and it needs an ammunition increase. A 55 Rnd Drum mag is the best default option that doesn't add too many negatives. However, if players feel they need more ammo in Warzone, they can opt for a larger magazine or drum.

Raider Stock

The Raider Stock simply gives the PPSh-41 an extra bump in speed, which will give the weapon even more of an edge in close-quarter fights. Players can opt for the Serpent Grip or the Raider Stock.