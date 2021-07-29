The best QBZ-83 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

In the past, the QBZ-83 has been an assault rifle that was overlooked in the Call of Duty: Warzone meta. The Black Ops Cold War weapon didn't seem to have a real place in the battle royale, but some Season 4 Reloaded changes may bump the weapon up on the tier list.

Most weapons in Warzone have a given purpose, and some just don't fit the meta very well. The QBZ-83 was always designed as an assault rifle with hybrid tendencies. Sure, it can deal damage at range and it has more punch than a submachine gun, but mobility is also part of the kit.

As one of the most mobile assault rifles in the class, the QBZ-83 is a weapon meant for close quarters combat where speed is key. However, hybrid weapons like the QBZ-83 come at the cost of being average on both sides. It will lose to submachine guns up close and assault rifles at range. However, the latest batch of buffs aims to change that.

The damage and the upper body damage multipliers were both increased on the QBZ-83 while the mobility was nerfed. It is now more competitive as an assault rifle, especially with the right attachments.

Best attachments for the QBZ-83 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The goal for any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any weaknesses that exist. For the QBZ-83, that means capitalizing on accuracy and increasing the effective range.

Best attachments for the QBZ-83 in Warzone

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 15.5" Task Force

: 15.5" Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Regardless of the assault rifle, a suppressor muzzle attachment will always be one of the best options. The Agency Suppressor provides a ton of fantastic benefits such as effective damage range, control, and sound suppression.

Perhaps the most important attachment, the 15.5" Task Force barrel will cement the QBZ-83 as a viable assault rifle option in Warzone. It offers the same stats that the suppressor has, but rather than sound, the QBZ will get more bullet velocity.

As for the underbarrel, the Field Agent Grip is a standard attachment with straightforward benefits. It will give the weapon more control both vertically and horizontally.

Optics are always subjective, but the Axial Arms 3x will give players enough range for any situation without too much zoom on the QBZ-83.

Then there is the ammunition, and players can opt for more ammo, but the 45 Rnd Drum works well enough and has no drawbacks to the weapon itself aside from reload speed.

Edited by Siddharth Satish