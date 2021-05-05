Pistols aren't always the solution, but in Call of Duty: Warzone, they can make for a great option.

The Renetti has always been a reliable pistol in Warzone. It can do some serious damage on its own, but it shines in finishing the job that was started with a primary weapon when a reload isn't viable.

There are a ton of options to make this a speedy companion pack a mean punch, or gun down opponents from across the length of Verdansk '84. The possibilities are pretty endless for the Renetti in Warzone.

The best Renetti loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

Statistically, most players will find themselves in pistol situations up close. The Renetti already boasts some great stats for a sidearm, with solid accuracy, mobility, and control.

The best Warzone loadout for this pistol adds to that mobility. Being able to dominate in close quarters with the Renetti, to net a kill or finish a down when the ammo runs low, is crucial.

Attachments

Barrel : Mk1 Competition

: Mk1 Competition Laser : 1mW Laser

: 1mW Laser Ammunition : 27 Round Mags

: 27 Round Mags Rear Grip : XRK Speed Grip

: XRK Speed Grip Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger

The Mk1 Competition barrel takes away a bit of range, but increases mobility. It reduces weight for faster gun handling, making it a quick draw when going up against opponents in Warzone.

The laser attachment, 1mW Laser, does not give away the player's position like many other laser attachments do. It keeps the player concealed and provides a boost to hipfire accuracy.

The 27 Round Mags attachment will increase the amount of ammo carried in Warzone with the Renetti. Reload time is slowed a bit and there is a weight increase, but reloading shouldn't be an issue in a fight.

Tried out the Renetti Akimbo for the first time today. So much fun🤩#Warzoneclips #Warzone pic.twitter.com/Oyzfj2mk8t — Parshiv shah (@ShahParshiv) April 18, 2021

The Rear Grip should be the XRK Speed Grip. Aim stability is reduced, but mobility is increased greatly. The positives are aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed.

Last up is the Lightweight Trigger. The Warzone attachment also lowers aim stability, but allows the weapon to shoot quicker. A higher fire rate will give players the leg up in a surprise gun fight.