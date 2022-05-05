The best Sniper Rifle to use in COD: Warzone Season 3

COD: Warzone offers players something that a lot of other Battle Royale games do not; the freedom to construct their own loadouts. Although players can try a lot of combinations for every weapon with different attachments, not all of them improve the performance of the weapon. Some of them improve the gun's performance while others affect it adversely. This gives rise to the best loadouts in the game that bring out the best in every gun. Though the game has a lot of different categories of weapons, many players favor the Sniper Rifle.

With all of the different types of terrain in COD: Warzone such as cities, large buildings, large hills, and forests, the game gives players a lot of freedom regarding their playstyle. While this is true, many players simply prefer the easy and satisfying gameplay of using Sniper Rifles, which have been a staple of the COD franchise since its debut.

COD: Warzone's best Sniper Rifle

A screenshot of COD: Warzone gameplay (Image via Activision)

There are many guns and settings in the game that facilitate intense close to mid-range combat with other players. But sometimes, nothing is more satisfying than landing a precise long-range shot from a tower across an area. This is where Sniper Rifles reign supreme. Given the layout of the map, there are many different spots where using a Sniper Rifle is optimal.

Using a Sniper Rifle from a higher point on the map is typically more effective than using one from the same level as the enemies. With this being the case, Snipers often have the advantage of surprising other players in COD: Warzone. However, for this style of gameplay, certain snipers work better than others.

The ZRG 20MM is the best Sniper Rifle in COD: Warzone for this style of gameplay. With the highest bullet velocity out of any gun in the game, the gun reigns supreme in the sniper rifle category. The target will go down immediately once they hear the shot as it downs at any range if the shot hits its mark.

The ZRG 20MM Sniper Rifle as it appears in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

In order to use the ZRG, players will need to unlock it first. Players can do this by either purchasing the weapon with 1,200 COD points or they can complete an in-game challenge. To complete this challenge, players will need to earn 2 Longshot medals over 15 different games.

After unlocking the gun, players can begin to use it to unlock attachments for the weapon in a typical Call of Duty fashion. For the muzzle, the best option is the Agency Moderator. Players will want to use the 43.9" Combat Recon barrel option. The 5 Rnd magazine, Serpent Wrap grip, and Axial Arms 3x scope are great attachments as well.

Players using the ZRG 20MM in COD: Warzone should prepare the rest of this loadout accordingly and follow the appropriate gameplay. This means that players wanting to play in Sniper's nest spots should bring other items like claymores and C4 in order to mitigate flanking options that other players may try to use against them.

