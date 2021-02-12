The best team for Pokemon Sapphire

Pokemon Sapphire is an extremely popular title that's still played by fans to this day. Hoenn is a beloved region that, despite featuring "too much water," really made Generation III special.

As fans still play the game today, a common question concerns the overall best team for Pokemon Sapphire. There are some version exclusives to consider, as some Pokemon are locked to Ruby, as well as type coverage and overall strength.

Luckily, we have a great team for Sapphire that will make getting to the Pokemon League a breeze.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Best team for Pokemon Sapphire

#6 - Blaziken

Image via Game Freak

Kicking off the list is our starter, Torchic, who involves into Blaziken. While the Mudkip line does make Hoenn a little easier, the lack of fire types in Generation III is truly concerning. Having a dominant Fire/Fighting type like Blaziken gives you great coverage throughout the story.

#5 - Gardevoir

Image via Game Freak

Who could possibly leave the Ralts line off their Pokemon team in Sapphire? Gardevoir is an insanely popular Pokemon that excels in battle and possesses a huge move pool. Ralts is a little tough to catch early on but the reward far outweighs the time spent catching it.

#4 - Manectric

Image Game Freak

Manectric is a semi-early Electric Pokemon that takes a bit of work to train up. Electrike is a tough Pokemon to level but Manectric is a great, speedy Electric type that's great for Winona's Gym and other parts of Sapphire.

#3 - Whiscash

Image via Game Freak

Whiscash is a bit of an unconvential pick but without Swampert as the starter, a Water type is desperately needed. The Barboach line is Water/Ground, which only has one weakness in Grass. However, with the Ice Beam TM, that weakness is covered. Earthquake, Surf, Ice Beam and Rain Dance/Toxic is a fantastic moveset for this Pokemon.

#2 - Salamence

Image via Game Freak

Salamence is the premier Dragon type in Pokemon Sapphire, with Flygon trailing shortly behind. The team's Flying/Dragon type, Salamence is an incredible Pokemon that is available fairly late in the game. However, if you need a Flying type before Salamence, Swellow is a terrific pick.

#1 - Cradily

Image via Game Freak

Last on the list is Cradily, one of the two fossil Pokemon in Sapphire. While Armaldo, the other fossil Pokemon, is a heavier hitter, Cradily is a strong, bulky Grass/Rock type that provides some terrific coverage. You do receive Lileep, the pre-evolution of Cradily, a little late but it should help you win the Pokemon League.