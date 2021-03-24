Being a Pokemon trainer comes with many different tasks and challenges.

Building the best team possible should always be a trainer's goal. The better a player's team, the more Pokemon they will catch.

In this guide, players will learn about one of the best possible teams with Torterra as their main.

What is the best team with Torterra in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl?

Staraptor

Staraptor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation IV, Staraptor is a dual-type Normal and Flying-type Pokemon. Staraptor is classified as the “Predator Pokemon.”

Staraptor is the final evolution of Starly. It evolves from Staravia at level 34.

In the Generation IV Diamond Pokedex, Staraptor's description reads:

“It has a savage nature. It will courageously challenge foes that are much larger.”

Staraptor has a base stat total of 476, along with an immunity to Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon. It is also resistant to Bug and Grass-type Pokemon and moves.

With a stellar moveset like Hyper Beam, Take Down, Fly and Giga Impact, Staraptor would be a great addition to any trainer's team.

Houndoom

Houndoom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Houndoom is a Dark and Fire-type Pokemon introduced to fans in Generation II. It evolves from a Houndour at level 24.

Houndoom has an incredible base stat total of 500. Along with its impressive stats, it has an immunity to Psychic-type Pokemon. It is also resistant to Ghost, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice and Dark-type Pokemon.

Houndoom can be found on Route 214 and Route 215 with the use of the PokeRadar. Equipping a Houndoom with a moveset like Ember, Bite, Fire Fang and Flamethrower will really make it a one-man battle ender.

Togekiss

Togekiss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation IV, Togekiss is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon. Before Generation IV, it was a dual Normal and Flying-type Pokemon.

Known as the "Jubilee Pokemon," Togekiss evolves from Togetic when exposed to a Shiny Stone. Togekiss is also the final form of the beloved Togepi.

Togekiss has a phenomenal base stat of 545, along with an immunity to Poison and Ground-type Pokemon and moves. With a killer moveset like Hyper Beam, Focus Punch, Air Slash and Dream Eater, Togekiss would be great addition to anyone's team.

Snorlax

Snorlax (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation I, Snorlax is a well loved Normal-type Pokemon. It evolves from Munchlax when leveled up with high friendship.

Snorlax is known as the "Sleeping Pokemon." It has an impeccable base stat total of 540.

Snorlax has an immunity to Ghost-type Pokemon and moves. It can also learn great moves like Last Resort, Hammer Arm, Bite, and Body Slam.

Torterra

Torterra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation IV, Torterra is a dual-type Grass and Ground-type Pokemon. No other Pokemon has the same type combination as Torterra.

Torterra evolves from Grotle, starting at level 32. It is also the final form of the Sinnoh starter, Turtwig.

Torterra has a great base stat of 525, with an immunity to Electric-type Pokemon and moves. It is also resistant to Ground and Rock-type Pokemon and moves.

Torterra can learn great moves like Earthquake, Mega Drain, Solar Beam and Stone Edge.

Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in Generation I, Gyarados is a fan favorite. It is a dual-type Water and Flying-type Pokemon and is also categorized as the “Atrocious Pokemon.”

Gyarados evolves from Magikarp, starting at level 20. It has a base stat total of 540, along with an immunity to Ground-type Pokemon and moves.

Gyarados is resistant to Fighting, Bug, Steel, Fire and Water-type Pokemon. It can learn great moves like Waterfall, Aqua Tail, Hydro Pump and Crunch.