"The best video game trailer ever": Fans blown away by latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Given how much hype is riding behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the latest trailer for the game has left fans predictably hyped. Since its release, it has been blowing up on social media, with fans glossing over every minute detail.
Like with the trailer for the 2017 predecessor, fans cannot help but appreciate the well-choreographed clip. From cinematics and set-pieces to music, much praise has gone to every element on display.
Fan reactions to the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showcase just a sliver of the hype behind it
Here are a few fan reactions to the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:
Much attention has been given to the background score for the trailer as well:
It is no surprise how much of a strong impression Nintendo has made with the Tears of the Kingdom trailer. The trailer for the prequel game Breath of the Wild received similar levels of excitement back in 2017.
Considering the developer's track record with its acclaimed action-adventure series, it would not be unwise to assume things will once again turn out favorably this time around. All fans can do for now is wait, as the release of the game is only a month away.
What is the big deal about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
The previous Legend of Zelda entry revolutionized the franchise with a shift to an open-world formula. However, that was not enough to propel it to further popularity.
Nintendo clearly did not want to make just another open-world game with overflowing markers on the map or shallow gameplay interactions. Instead, it made sure to bring something new to the table with an organic gameplay design.
To put it short, many key elements of gameplay have helped accelerate the open world to new heights of complexity and reactivity. If a dungeon puzzle required routing electricity from point A to B, players were free to come up with their own solutions.
One such method featured connecting the two spots by lining up metallic weapons like spears. Since metal conducts electricity and the game recognizes such an interaction, player ingenuity is rewarded with progression.
Tears of the Kingdom embodies this same philosophy of player-driven freedom to create experiences that are fueled by gamers' imaginations. In other words, it is Breath of the Wild but somehow even more creative.
This is evident in the new ways of interacting with the environment, which have not been seen before, such as being able to project upwards through ceilings. This mechanic alone will open up countless new tactics to solve problems in-game.
Breath of the Wild players continue to find new ways of twisting and adapting the game's rules to this day, and the same will be true of this upcoming successor.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches across all regions on May 12, 2023. It is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.