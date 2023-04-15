"The best video game trailer ever": Fans blown away by latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Given how much hype is riding behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the latest trailer for the game has left fans predictably hyped. Since its release, it has been blowing up on social media, with fans glossing over every minute detail.

Felix Sanchez @FelixSandwichez



THE best video game trailer I've ever seen! Tears of the Kingdom is just so much bigger than I could have ever hoped! 🤯 Wow, I'm sitting here hours after the Zelda trailer aired, and I am still COMPLETELY blown away. I've watched it multiple times, but I can't get enough!!!THE best video game trailer I've ever seen! Tears of the Kingdom is just so much bigger than I could have ever hoped! 🤯🙌😭 https://t.co/RpDsXKBqpU

Like with the trailer for the 2017 predecessor, fans cannot help but appreciate the well-choreographed clip. From cinematics and set-pieces to music, much praise has gone to every element on display.

Fan reactions to the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom showcase just a sliver of the hype behind it

Here are a few fan reactions to the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

DreamcastGuy @DreamcastGuy Yo that final Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer was FIRE!!! That game is gonna burn up the charts when it drops! Yo that final Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer was FIRE!!! That game is gonna burn up the charts when it drops!

Matheus N – 誕生の神贈 @tanjounokamioku Nintendo just dropped what might be their best trailer yet.



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s marketing campaign has been considerably silent, but this final trailer is splendid. Nintendo just dropped what might be their best trailer yet.The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s marketing campaign has been considerably silent, but this final trailer is splendid. https://t.co/po1dJEdDus

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales This shot in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer is just.........wow wow wow. Stunning This shot in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer is just.........wow wow wow. Stunning https://t.co/f17RNh00jJ

Colloco @Thinkgametalk Me watching the new zelda trailer Me watching the new zelda trailer https://t.co/Htbn0jtGrG

KayJulers @KayJulers Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of "Our last line of defense will be Link“Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom , coming May 12th, only on Nintendo Switch. "Our last line of defense will be Link“Watch the final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, coming May 12th, only on Nintendo Switch. https://t.co/oocfw39s9z Man, no other series hits me in the same way Zelda does. Given the larger environments like the cloud pillar and malice in Death Mountain, I think dungeons might truly be back. I’m also so hyped to have Ganondorf back in 3D Zelda for the first time since Twilight Princess. twitter.com/nintendoameric… Man, no other series hits me in the same way Zelda does. Given the larger environments like the cloud pillar and malice in Death Mountain, I think dungeons might truly be back. I’m also so hyped to have Ganondorf back in 3D Zelda for the first time since Twilight Princess. twitter.com/nintendoameric…

Pory @pory_leeks THIS ZELDA TRAILER IS FIRE OMG I NEED THE GAME NOW!!!

LETS GOOOOOO THIS ZELDA TRAILER IS FIRE OMG I NEED THE GAME NOW!!!LETS GOOOOOO https://t.co/Z3keFKnXTt

Much attention has been given to the background score for the trailer as well:

Zelda Universe @ZeldaUniverse When you hear the main theme of The Legend of Zelda in the trailer... bliss. When you hear the main theme of The Legend of Zelda in the trailer... bliss. 👌 https://t.co/VSf1u8UX6R

Yuyu @Plun_Yu the music in the final zelda: tears of the kingdom trailer was so good man oh my god. the music in the final zelda: tears of the kingdom trailer was so good man oh my god. https://t.co/mrSDAWTQfQ

Ethan 🌈 @greenhorne_inn TOTK trailer music incorporating Zelda 1 title theme and BOTW main theme TOTK trailer music incorporating Zelda 1 title theme and BOTW main theme https://t.co/WbFyBt2CwY

It is no surprise how much of a strong impression Nintendo has made with the Tears of the Kingdom trailer. The trailer for the prequel game Breath of the Wild received similar levels of excitement back in 2017.

Considering the developer's track record with its acclaimed action-adventure series, it would not be unwise to assume things will once again turn out favorably this time around. All fans can do for now is wait, as the release of the game is only a month away.

What is the big deal about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The previous Legend of Zelda entry revolutionized the franchise with a shift to an open-world formula. However, that was not enough to propel it to further popularity.

Nintendo clearly did not want to make just another open-world game with overflowing markers on the map or shallow gameplay interactions. Instead, it made sure to bring something new to the table with an organic gameplay design.

To put it short, many key elements of gameplay have helped accelerate the open world to new heights of complexity and reactivity. If a dungeon puzzle required routing electricity from point A to B, players were free to come up with their own solutions.

One such method featured connecting the two spots by lining up metallic weapons like spears. Since metal conducts electricity and the game recognizes such an interaction, player ingenuity is rewarded with progression.

Tears of the Kingdom embodies this same philosophy of player-driven freedom to create experiences that are fueled by gamers' imaginations. In other words, it is Breath of the Wild but somehow even more creative.

This is evident in the new ways of interacting with the environment, which have not been seen before, such as being able to project upwards through ceilings. This mechanic alone will open up countless new tactics to solve problems in-game.

Breath of the Wild players continue to find new ways of twisting and adapting the game's rules to this day, and the same will be true of this upcoming successor.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches across all regions on May 12, 2023. It is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

