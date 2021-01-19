The best way to track Fortnite stats in 2021

Tracking Fortnite stats is a great way to follow a player's progress from beginner to pro-player.

There is so much information collected about each player other than their K/D ratio and wins. With so much data available, an excellent way to sort, organize, and make sense of it all is needed. That is where Fortnite tracker comes in.

The best site to track Fortnite stats

Fortnite Tracker

Tracker Network

URL: https://fortnitetracker.com/

Many sites have come and gone when it comes to tracking Fortnite stats, and Fortnite Tracker is the only one that still provides consistent access and quality information.

While other sites come up while searching for trackers, no other can pull and update the almost unstoppable stream of information Epic Games pumps out when it comes to Fortnite.

Fortnite Tracker is part of the Tracker Network (TRN), a global network of sites that track statistics from the most popular esports games on the planet. Handling not only Fortnite, they also collect stats for:

Valorant

Rainbow 6 Seige

Apex Legends

Teamfight Tactics

Destiny

Rocket League

Call of Duy

More than ten other online games

With a robust engine powering it all, Fortnite Tracker is peerless in its ability to collect and display information. Not just that, but TRN is available on the web, on mobile, and even has a Discord bot.

On its surface, Fortnite Tracker gives players a general overview of their Fortnite performance. It shows overall Wins, Win %, Kills, and K/D Ratio. Below that, it also has individual stats for Solos, Duos, and Squads.

Digging deeper into the system, there is the ability to filter data by PC, console, and mobile, as well as by Fortnite Chapter and Season. Players can see their participation in Events, progress over time, and their Fortnite bests. There are also sections for Arena and Matches of every type.

One of the best features of Fortnite Tracker is something covered a bit in the past. Fortnite Trackers provides each player it tracks with a TRN Rating - a number that evaluates a player's performance in a game against all other players that Fortnite Tracker has information on. The higher the score, the better player the system considers them to be. There are several ranks to move through:

Scout (0-1499)

Ranger (1500-2999)

Agent (3000-3999)

Epic(4000-4499)

Legend (4500-5000)

Top 500 (Top 500 Overall)

The only place for reliable information

There used to be over a dozen sites that would pull Fortnite information. Then there was a handful. Now, only Fortnite Tracker seems to have survived the passage of time, collecting statistics and displaying them in a meaningful way consistently over time.

Will there ever be a site to dethrone the master? Only time will tell. For now, Fortnite Tracker is still the best bet moving forward into 2021.