The XM4 is one of the first weapons that players will unlock in Black Ops Cold War, but it remains a great pick for classes in League Play. Attachments for the weapon deviate from the normal assault rifle class set-up.

An XM4 loadout is great due to the accuracy and fire rate of the weapon. Versatility of range for almost any situation is one of the strengths that the XM4 has to offer to Black Ops Cold War League Play players.

Another great feature of the XM4 in Black Ops Cold War is its accessibility. On top of being the default option, the weapon is not hard to get used to, and any player can perform with it. It's a tool that is good for everyone but even better for the masters in League Play.

What is the best XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War League Play?

Gunfighter is used in order to equip 8 attachments in total for the XM4 (Image via Activision)

As with any loadout in Black Ops Cold War, the idea is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the XM4, that means enhancing the recoil control of the gun and giving the loadout more mobility to work with.

What separates this loadout from others is the wildcard that is used. In this class, Gunfighter is used in order to equip 8 attachments for the XM4.

The best attachments for the XM4 in Black Ops Cold War League Play

Optic : Millstop Reflex

: Millstop Reflex Muzzle : Infantry Compensator

: Infantry Compensator Barrel : 13.7" Ranger

: 13.7" Ranger Body : Steady Aim Laser

: Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine : 40 Rnd

: 40 Rnd Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

Each set of attachments on the XM4 has a certain stat that is needed on the weapon. The first group of attachments is for recoil stabilization and this includes the Infantry Compensator and the Field Agent Grip. Both will make the XM4 laser accurate.

Players will then need mobility for Black Ops Cold War League Play. The Airborne Elastic Wrap will give ADS speed and flinch resistance, while the Raider pad gives sprint-to-fire and aim walking speed.

The other four have their own stats for different purposes. The barrel is the most important of the four, as it provides 100% more bullet velocity on the XM4.

The magazine, the laser and the sight are the other attachments for the weapon. Each is subjective to a degree, but the listed attachments are the best default options.