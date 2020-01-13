The best Zombie Survivor games you need to play

When it comes to zombies, there has been no shortage of them in any media. From movies to TV to games, the zombie apocalypse has been the most popular form of a post-apocalyptic world. Even Call of Duty had their "Zombies" mode as one of the most popular games out there.

But with all the Zombie based media out there, you would think that the genre is getting old and overdone. There are a few games out there which only prove that this genre is not only still popular, but it can still be excellent. The zombie concept hasn't been beaten to death (yet).

Here are 6 zombie survival games that are some of the most fun in the genre and fun games in general.

#6. GTFO

Available on: PC

Release Date: 9 December 2019

GTFO is a zombie survival game where you can play with up to 4 players. You have to gather resources, build your arsenal of weapons and use your wits in order to outsmart the zombies which have been unleashed by mistake.

GTFO is still under beta and is currently only available on Steam. It has been in development for a long time but it still gained a lot of hype despite the oversaturation of zombie games out there. They are yet to announce when they will have a full release and whether they will release the game for console.

#5. Days Gone

Available on: PS4

Release Date: 26 April 2019

Days Gone is a PS4 exclusive zombie survivor game. You play as Deacon, a US Army Veteran turned bounty hunter who spends his days on the road. The post-apocalyptic setting features an open world where zombies will fight slower in the day and more aggressive by night.

You'll go around the world collecting weapons to fight and you will also salvage parts for your bike. Your bike is your main method of transportation and you can upgrade it, along with the weapons you collect.

The game involves a fair bit of strategy but you can put a lot of hours into it.

