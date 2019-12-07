The biggest fighting game event of the country KO Fight Night is underway in DreamHack Delhi

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 15:09 IST SHARE

KO Fight Night is live

Nodwin Gaming and Viacom 18 have teamed up to bring the biggest Gaming fest in the country, DreamHack, which is up and running in Delhi. DreamHack is holding several competitions for different games ranging from fighting genre to FPS so everyone has something to play. One of the main attractions for the event is the KO Nights, which has a massive prize pool of ₹6,00,000.

The KO Nights feature competitions for very popular fighting games like Tekken 7, Street Fighter V and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Each of the games has a separate prize pool of ₹3,00,000,₹2,00,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively. There were both online and offline registrations for the event, and Day 1 for the KO Nights has already concluded.

Apart from hardcore gamers, the event saw a big name like Abhinav Tejan took part in it. Abhinav Tejan is a long-time professional Tekken player who has represented India in multiple international events and finished 4th at 10th Esports World Championship held in Kaohsiung, Chinese Taipei.

Gamers enjoying Super Smash Bros. ultimate

Day 1 was a clear sign as to how big the fighting game scene has become in India. A huge number of gamers took part in all three games, and the competition on Day 1 was of top level. The competition is getting intense as we move forward in the tournament and everyone is gearing up for the Grand Finals on Day 3.