The Chasm region in Genshin Impact will not be released in 2021, according to new leaks

Genshin Impact players might have to wait at least 8 more months to experience the Chasm region, according to a new leak.

Genshin Impact's developers have recently released multiple playable regions, such as Liyue, Dragonspine, and the Housing Realm, after the game's inception with a single region, Mondstadt. While most of the upcoming playable regions in Genshin Impact have not yet been revealed, the developers have added a hint at an upcoming map named The Chasm, wihch shares borders with Liyue.

As a result, Genshin Impact fans have been speculating the arrival of Chasm for a long time. That being said, a new leak suggests that the Chasm will not arrive in Genshin Impact anytime soon.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals the estimated release time of the Chasm region

Unlike other undiscovered regions in the Genshin Impact map whose names are concealed, The Chasm can be spotted near the Qinxu Pool and Lingju Pass at southern Liyue. While the whole community is hyped up for the nation of Inazuma owing to all the Genshin Impact Inazuma leaks, a dataminer has shared the estimated arrival time of the Chasm in Genshin Impact.

Adding to this, the Chasm likely won’t be until Early to Mid-2022.



MHY has A LOT of story to tell in Inazuma.



Liyue took about a year from start (the beta) to finish. Expect a little shorter for Inazuma, but still something sizable https://t.co/8o3IqoERcI — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 1, 2021

According to GenshinReport, the Chasm will be released after the Inazuma update and may not even be playable by the end of 2021. If speculations come true, then Genshin Impact players will be able to explore Chasm only by mid-2022. Until then, players can enjoy the long-awaited Inazuma map in the 1.7 Update, with its Dragonspine equivalent "Archipelago" (Codename- Summer island) map in version 1.6.

According to the lore, Chasm was formed 6000 years ago, when a huge meteorite crashed near Liyue. Continuous conflicts during the Archon War made the meteorite leap back to heaven, leaving a massive crater behind, which is known as The Chasm at present.

Data miners have revealed only a few unfinished and unconfirmed renders of the Chasm region as of now. The following images reveal some early development stages of the chasm map before its release.

Leaked top view of Chasm region in Genshin Impact (Image via Xcelerate)

Leaked top view of the whole Chasm map in Genshin Impact (Image via Xcelerate)

Player's POV of Chasm map in Genshin Impact (Image via Xcelerate)

Also, speculation suggests that the Inazuma arc will have plenty of storylines and branch quests that will last for multiple updates, just like Liyue's. This justifies the ridiculous period of time required to introduce Chasm in Genshin Impact.

i've gotten to the point in genshin were all my main characters are built and even grinding doesn't matter anymore cause i have sm excess mats already...1.6 pls bring the chasm i need something new omfg — Niko ☕ (@boukenthebouken) May 5, 2021

Lately, The Archipelago Islands have become one of the hot topics in the Genshin Impact community. Thanks to the leaks revealing Archipelago's quests, maps, and upcoming bosses, fans are hyped up about the new playable map and its affiliation to Inazuma, the land of Electro Archon-Baal.

Until Chasm is released, Inazuma is expected to provide a ton of magnificent storylines, quests, and open-world exploration content.

