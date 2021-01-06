The Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mode makes for a bizarre gameplay experience

Cyberpunk 2077 does not officially support a third-person mode. The only time players get to play the game in third-person is during driving missions.

However, a few mods in the market have introduced a third-person perspective to the game.

The third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077

One video on this mod went viral. The video was quite bizarre with a headless character. This suggests that the mod is still fairly wonky.

This shouldn't surprise anyone as the game has got quite the reputation for its bugs and glitches. There's a good chance that mods like these are likely to aggravate some of the game's existing issues.

Another mod concerning the third-person perspective in Cyberpunk 2077 was uploaded to "Nexus Mods" over the weekend. The character models in this mod look fairly weird too.

The arms and the legs move unnaturally. This is probably because it needs to account for the movement in a first-person view. And yes, there are a lot of bugs in this mod as well. Here's a look at this mod:

Obviously, there is a lot of work regarding the mods involving a third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, it's not a bad start. Given that all these mods are coming out now, there might be a time in the future when the game has a proper third-person mode available. It was a bit of a surprise that there wasn't one to begin with.

For now, however, the makers of the game already have a lot on their table. The bugs in the game forced a refund option to those who wanted to claim it, especially those who bought the game on last-gen consoles.

The game was unplayable on last-gen consoles at launch and receive some poor ratings. CD Projekt RED is working on the hotfixes and the patches for Cyberpunk 2077 currently. They should address the issues soon enough. After addressing them, a third-person mode wouldn't be a bad idea.