The most disappointing things that happened at E3 2021 

E3 2021 came and went with a ton of fanfare. After the event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, fans were awaiting the return of the largest gaming showcase in existence.

While a lot of big games were announced, there were some glaring omissions, and some fans were left very disappointed by E3 2021.

I remember the days i used to watch e3, now I just allow myself to be disappointed in other, more personal ways — universal public ghostflea 🤡 🐘 (@helmommete) June 10, 2021

E3 2021 disappointments

For many gamers, E3 2021 was off to a lackluster start, and they were hoping that Nintendo would come in and rescue it. While their showcase was arguably one of the better ones, many fans were left disappointed with them for a few reasons.

Nintendo spent 40 minutes showcasing their games, and not once did they mention Animal Crossing. Many players were hoping for a big update announcement and were completely shunned by the gaming giant.

Animal Crossing. Image via Nintendo

Other fans who were hopeful for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news were given a short trailer and an incredibly vague "2022" release date. No title, no real gameplay, and a vague release date that could be as long 18 months away.

Nintendo also stated clearly that Zelda is not even close to as important as Mario. For Mario's 35th anniversary in 2020, a Mario Game & Watch and a 3D All-Stars compilation was announced and released. Zelda fans will have to settle for just a Game & Watch. The lack of fanfare surrounding one of the most iconic game franchises was stunning.

Breath of the Wild 2. Image via TechRadar

Ubisoft disappointed fans with no mention of a Beyond Good & Evil sequel that players have been longing for. They also didn't give much information on the highly-anticipated Far Cry 6.

Square Enix also disappointed fans. Though it featured a lot of games, many were disappointed by the representation in those games. A vast majority featured male protagonists, a common theme in the gaming industry, and ignored female characters.

Others felt like the showcase gave no new insights. Square Enix and Marvel did team up to create a Guardians of the Galaxy game, but fans were disappointed that it seems like a rehash of the Marvel's Avengers game that is already available.

While big games like Mario Party Superstars, The Outer Worlds 2, Forza Horizon 5, and others got announced, players were mostly disappointed by E3 2021. It is important to note that while the world is rounding the curve, the pandemic still has far-reaching effects.

“Why does E3 suck so much this year”



I sincerely hope people haven’t forgotten we were in a Pandemic last year. In fact we still are and some places are still in the thick of it and just because things are letting up where you live doesn’t mean it’s over — 👁‍🗨 ＲＥＮ / ＢＬＩＧＨＴ ✦ MOVED! 📦 (@GARDENSVEIL) June 15, 2021

