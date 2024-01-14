The entire Vitaly vs. Sam Frank drama explained

A recent altercation between Russian YouTube personality Vitaly "VitalyzdTv" and Kick star N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank has sent waves through the streaming community. The drama began when Vitaly asked Rangesh "N3on" for an autograph while holding some sheets with images on them. Even though these images were not visible on camera, they agitated Sam Frank, so much so that she ended up spitting on Vitaly's face. This eventually resulted in her getting pulled over by the police and nearly getting arrested.

Complete timeline of the VitalyzdTv and Sam Frank drama

YouTube prankster and Kick streamer VitalyzdTv met up with fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn, N3on, and Sam Frank. During the livestream, he asked N3on for an autograph and flipped through a series of printed images out of the camera's view. However, the photo's contents were sufficient to get a reaction out of the crowd and for Sam Frank to take offense.

She started berating VitalyzdTv and exclaimed:

"What the f**k is wrong with you?! What the f**k is wrong with you? Do you have a problem? Do you want to start a f**king problem?"

A back-and-forth between N3on and the YouTuber followed, with the former stating:

"Look how nervous he is. You're a grown... (The prankster says, 'Yo, you're dating an OnlyFans girl, bro.') Doesn't matter. You're a grown a*s man doing this. Doesn't matter, s**k my d**k, f**k you!"

To this, the prankster responded:

"Come on, let me s**k your f**king d**k, bro. Yeah, what's up? What's up, my boy? I'm not going to touch you. I wanted an autograph! I wanted to get an autograph, bro! What the f**k did I do?"

Things took a turn for the worse as Sam Frank approached VitalyzdTv and spat on his face. The YouTuber did not take this lightly and decided to call the cops on Sam.

A conversation between VitalyzdTv and the officer on the police helpline followed. The latter asked:

"The person who spit in your face, is it a male or a female? Is she White, Black, Hispanic, or Asian? How old would you say she is? Teens, twenties, thirties?"

The prankster described Sam Frank as a twenty-year-old white female and added that he was thirty-one.

On the other side, in N3on's stream, police could be seen pulling N3on, Sam, and Bradley over and stating that they needed to speak to the "young lady in the back." Sam asked for the mic from Bradley and got out of the car to talk to the officers who had pulled them over while the dialogue between the two parties was being livestreamed. She explained:

"Um, so my boyfriend is a streamer, right? So, this guy- I don't know who the man is. I think his name is Vitaly, who might have called you and said sh*t about me, but basically he approached my boyfriend, asking him for an autograph, trying to basically mock him. And he was like kind of pressing him in a way where he was like, 'Oh yeah sign this girl's pictures', my pictures, right? Cause I do OnlyF*ns."

She further continued:

"They are all trying to do this for social media. So I'm trying my best, sir, to cooperate."

As the conversation developed, N3on and Sam were told by the officers at the scene that her actions could possibly lead to her getting charged with battery, and the two exchanged a look of dismay:

"But in this circumstance, she spit on him, which is a battery. So, it sounds like I'm probably going to have to arrest you..."

However, things simmered down as Sam agreed to apologize to VitalyzdTv for her actions. Face-to-face with the prankster, and with police officers still in the background, she apologized:

"I'm sorry King Vitaly. I'm so sorry, sir because you know what, if I do this again, I will end up in jail, and that's just, that's unnecessary. For views? Who cares, you know?"

Even though it was reported that the prankster dropped the charges at the time, he went on to file a police report at the station on live broadcast. He was seen saying:

"This is going to be a DramaAlert story everwhere, and we're gonna.. we're gonna get some justice for this. Appreciate you, officers, thank you. You have a great rest of your weekend."

Addressing the audience directly, VitalyzdTv stated:

"So, we made a police report. The detectives will be calling me Monday or Tuesday and if they're not, I'll be following up. And you can, guys, follow here because we are not giving up until action has been taken. It's as simple as that."

In a conclusive statement, VitalyzdTv delivered a direct message to Sam Frank:

"Sam, if you're watching this, or this is going to clipped and you're going to see this. I'll tell you something, sleep with one eye open and make sure you upload a lot of s*x videos tonight and stuff, 'cause I'm doing maximum. Okay? Don't try to hide, we know where you at. I'll talk to you guys later.

The fanbases of both parties are awaiting further developments regarding this matter.