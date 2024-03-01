The entire Wilbur Soot and Shelby Shubble relationship timeline explored

The recent physical abuse allegations made by YouTuber Shelby Shubble against her former partner and Dream SMP member, Wilbur Soot, have sent shockwaves through the streaming community. Shelby alleged that the British creator had attained a tendency to bite her regularly, to the point where she would be in significant pain and had bruises on her arms.

His habits had apparently escalated to the point that she had to use a safe word on the regular to make him stop, despite which, as per Shelby, he would not and even bite harder.

In the original video detailing her experience without directly naming Wilbur, Shelby stated that he would joke about how it looked like she was being "abused" and hence started biting her legs instead.

This article explores the development of their relationship from its conception until the recent damning accusations.

Exploring Wilbur Soot and Shelby Shubble's relationship timeline

As per X user @awcusse and Emophilza, the pair started talking to each other back in September 2020, with Wilbur fancying her for a while beforehand. In fact, in April 2020, X user tagged Shelby in a post and stated that Wilbur Soot "simped" for her, to which she responded by saying that "he should," along with "every boy ever."

TommyInnit, who had been a fellow SMP member with Wilbur, had also mentioned that the latter had "a crush" on Shelby in September 2020 during the Minecraft Championship 9.

That said, Shelby had started dating fellow YouTuber Speedyw03 in 2021 until October 2021, when the pair broke up. A month later, on November 1, 2021, Shelby announced on X that she was heading to Brighton, England, where Wilbur lived. The pair were also supposedly seen together in a photo on November 11.

The pair were then seen together in several collaborative videos until their last appearance in YouTuber JackManifoldTV's vlog on July 3, 2022. However, as clarified by Shelby, the pair finally closed off communication around November 2023, with her eventually blocking Wilbur.

She also stated that they had remained friends for some time afterward as he did not wish to distance himself away from her. He also supposedly mentioned their relationship dynamic and outcomes indirectly in the verses of his songs.

She had also mentioned making a post on Reddit explaining her situation to gather opinions about what she could have done before eventually taking the post down.

Shelby also stated in her stream that she had avoided discussing the abuse as she wanted "peace" but later realized that the only individual gaining from her silence was Wilbur Soot, and thus decided to speak out against the alleged abuse she suffered at his hands to make people aware of the "signs" of "dangerous" relationships.

On February 21, 2024, Shelby Shubble finally broke her silence on the topic in a stream titled "talking about something more serious," making the now-viral accusations against her former partner, Wilbur Soot.

Wilbur issues an apology and confirms himself as the perpetrator

On February 27, 2024, Wilbur Soot issued an apology, admitting that he had become "slobbish, disrespectful, and selfish," with him acknowledging that his past behavior had "hurt" Shelby.

Having said that, he denied the non-consensual nature of his actions and described them as "consensual, playful, and reciprocally enjoyed." However, this apology was not received well by netizens, who accused him of making the matter seem more about himself rather than Shelby.