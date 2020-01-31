The Esports Club partners with Ahmedabad’s first-ever Comic Con to create exclusive gaming experience zone

The Esports Club is one of the leading Esports organizations in India

Pop culture lovers in Ahmedabad are in for a treat as the city gets ready to host its inaugural Comic Con. Ahmedabad Comic Con will feature an exclusive gaming zone in partnership with The Esports Club (TEC), an initiative focused on developing India’s esports community – in addition to the complete Comic Con experience which includes creators, performances, experience zones and geekiest shopping from leading brands, creators and artists across India and the world.

Speaking for Comic Con, Ahmedabad, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “Comic Con is the greatest celebration of pop culture and entertainment not just in India, but the world. At Comic Con India, we offer our fans the best experience possible and given its rapidly growing community, gaming has become a very critical part of the Comic Con experience. We are excited about working with TEC to launch The Esports Club Arena at our first show in Ahmedabad.”

Esports Club and Comic Con alliance

The gaming-focused zone has been designed to create various fun and engaging activities for Comic Con attendees and gaming fans alike. The Esports Club Arena powered by LG Ultragear will feature booths from industry leaders like LG, ZOTAC Gaming, ACT Fibernet and World of Warships, amongst others, offering fans a peek into the latest and greatest gaming equipment and tech. Fans at the event will have an opportunity to play the latest games on the best hardware including premium gaming monitors from LG, showcasing the company’s wide range of products that feature 4K displays and high refresh-rate devices, making them the perfect choice for all types of games and gamers.

Players can also to take part in multiple daily tournaments featuring games like FIFA 20, Tekken 7 and Counter Strike Global Offensive with prizes up to INR 15,000 up for grabs across each title every day. The Esports offering doesn’t stop there as the event will also serve as the finale for TEC’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tournament with a prize pool of INR 1.5 lakhs up for grabs.

Ishaan Arya, the co-founder of The Esports Club, focused on the importance of building India’s esports communities, saying, “Our aim is to nurture the esports community in India beyond just the top two or three games that most people focus on. This wider scope and audience make a partnership with Comic Con a natural fit for us; An exclusive gaming zone at the event is a testament to the growth of India’s gaming ecosystem.”

Ravi Karthik, Head of Marketing, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd said, “Gaming is an important segment for us and we’ve been working across the country in our efforts to reach gamers in an engaging way. Now partnering with The Esports Club for online and offline events such as The Esports Club Arena is the next step in this journey as it presents great value in terms of what a gaming event can offer brands ”

Rajeev Girdhar, European Publishing Director for World of Warships and India Operations Lead, said, “We’ve seen great growth in India thanks to our partnership with ACT Fibernet and our foray into Indian esports with The Esports Club. We had significant success at our partnered booth during Comic Con Delhi and now we’re looking at an even more focused audience with The Esports Club Arena at Comic Con Ahmedabad.

Deepak Gupta, Country Head at Zotac Technology Limited, one of TEC’s partners for this event, sees the growth of such focused programs driving the future of India’s gaming industry. He said, “Gaming is in our DNA, and we are strongly behind any initiative that seeks to build this ecosystem in India. From an outreach standpoint, The Esports Club Arena offers a much bigger platform and opportunity than anything else available in India today.”

TEC partners for the event include

LG Ultragear

Wargaming

ACT Fibernet (service)

ZOTAC Gaming

Games The Shop, India’s leading specialist retailer

In addition to a peek into the latest and greatest in gaming, attendees can expect to get exclusive offers from partners available on ground and online, product walkthroughs, game demos, exclusive tournaments, and even a chance to win some merchandise. Comic Con 2020 will be held in Ahmedabad on February 1 and 2 at GUCEC, Memnagar. Passes start from INR 599 and are available on www.comicconindia.com