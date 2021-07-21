The Esports Club: The Rising for Rainbow Six Siege starting from 25th July with a prize pool of 3 lakh INR

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the top esports games that any FPS or esports enthusiast can play this decade. The highly tactical and very complex map design makes this a very interesting esports game.

Upon release, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege didn’t have a great name back in 2015, and over the years the developers have spent countless hours releasing four seasonal updates every year. With the release of Year 2 Season 2 Operation Health back in 2017, the game saw its slow revival.

Hailing from the Nakoda Nations of North America, Thunderbird is the next Operator to provide her skills in Siege. Get to know more about her and the newest Season, North Star, in the latest video on YouTube. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 24, 2021

Currently, with the recent addition of Operation North Star, Rainbow Six Siege has faced a lot of changes mainly focusing on esports playability. The mindset of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege was to be competitive to the core and Ubisoft had delivered it.

About Rainbow Six Siege tournament hosted by The Esports Club

In India, Rainbow Six Siege might not have a great name. However, with efforts from multiple organizations, the game made its way into the Indian esports scene.

The Esports Club is one such organization that is going to host a Rainbow Six Siege tournament starting from the 25th of July 2021. The event is called Lenovo + AMD The Rising, and the prize pool is 3 lakh rupees in collaboration with Vijay Sales.

The tournament will consist of 64 teams and will have a best of one rule. The game's principles will be in esports rule and the latest operator Thunderbird will not be allowed.

There are certain cosmetic rules that players need to follow. They are allowed to use default skins, Pro League Gold sets, Pilot Phase, and affiliated team skins.

Even though the event is hosted in India, players from selective neighboring nations can also join, provided the team must have 3 players residing in India. Players from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, or the Maldives can fill the remaining two slots.

The prize pool for The Esports Club’s Lenovo + AMD The Rising is as follows:

For the 1st Place: INR 50,000 + INR 50,000 Worth Coupons + 5 Legion Backpacks

For the 2nd Place: INR 25,000 + INR 25,000 Worth Coupons + 5 Legion Keyboard

For the 3rd Place: INR 12,500 + INR 12,500 Worth Coupons + 5 Legion Headsets

For the 4th Place: INR 12,500 + INR 12,500 Worth Coupons + 5 Legion Headsets

The upcoming event is highly anticipated among Rainbow Six Siege players in India and will be ending on the 3rd of August 2021.

