The First Berserker Khazan patch notes: Everything improved with the latest update (June 16, 2025)

Action RPG title The First Berserker Khazan recently received a massive update and has been rolled out on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The patch brings performance enhancements, UI/UX improvements, and a variety of bug fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

That said, mentioned below are the complete patch notes for this update of The First Berserker Khazan, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for The First Berserker Khazan

Update Version

STEAM®: Ver. 516074

PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.011.008

Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.11.8

📌 Update Details

Balance Adjustments

System Changes

UI/UX Improvements

QoL Enhancements

Bug Fixes

The latest update of The First Berserker Khazan features improved performance (Image via NEXON)

[Balance Adjustments]

Trending

Consumables

Developer's Comment:

Regarding the visual effect (light beam) for consumable discovery, we received feedback that the actual item received felt underwhelming compared to the grade speculated based on this visual effect.

To improve the sense of reward and resolve the mismatch between item grade and perceived value, we've adjusted the grade of select consumables.

These changes do not affect the item's drop location or spawn rate.

The grade of certain consumables will be adjusted to better reflect their reward value.

With these changes, the color of the visual effect displayed upon discovering consumables will also be updated accordingly.

Rare (Purple) → Uncommon (Blue)

Fire Spirit's Fuel

Water Spirit's Fuel

Lightning Spirit's Fuel

Earth Spirit's Fuel

Poison Spirit's Fuel

Unique (Red) → Rare (Purple)

Special Cleanse Potion

Special Parchment

Drop Rate Increase

Defeating bosses in main missions now guarantees a 100% drop rate for set item crafting materials.

The drop rate for the Augment of Wisdom item has been increased. You can now acquire more Augments of Wisdom more easily.

[System Changes]

Difficulty

1. Existing difficulty levels have been renamed.

(Before) Easy → (After) Normal

(Before) Normal → (After) Expert

2. Two new difficulty levels have been added.

[Beginner] Difficulty: Designed for players new to action games.

Does not take Stamina DMG when hit.

Reduces the value of the attribute effect applied upon successful Brink Guard.

The character’s Attack DMG increases compared to [Normal] difficulty.

Deals more damage to enemies compared to [Normal] difficulty.

Brutal Attack's Attack DMG increases additionally compared to [Normal] difficulty.

The character's Health increases compared to [Normal] difficulty.

[Hardcore] Difficulty: Designed for players with exceptional skill.

Greater penalty upon failing Reflection. (Damage Taken Increase)

The character’s Attack DMG increases compared to [Normal] difficulty.

Brutal Attack's Attack DMG increases additionally compared to [Normal] difficulty.

The character's Stamina and Defense decrease compared to [Normal] difficulty.

The character's Defense decreases compared to [Normal] difficulty.

About [Hardcore] Difficulty

Completing a playthrough on Expert difficulty displays a notification that Hardcore difficulty has been unlocked.

You can select Hardcore difficulty when you start a new game from the main menu.

A tutorial will be shown when starting on Hardcore difficulty.

An exclusive camera lock-on perspective will be applied for Hardcore difficulty.

Restrictions

Cannot change the difficulty level during a playthrough.

Cannot acquire or use the Phantom Form skill.

Cannot summon or upgrade the Spirit of Advocacy.

Cannot change attributes via Oksana.

Cannot see the enemy's Health, Stamina, and damage.

3. The difficulty selection process has been improved.

Launching the game for the first time will display the Select Difficulty screen.

The previous difficulty selection screen has been removed.

After completing the main mission, "Heinmach."

After dying 3 times in the main mission, "Heinmach."

4. A difficulty-specific icon will appear on the battle HUD.

Beginner / Normal / Expert / Hardcore

5. The "Load" and "Retrieve Saved Data" menus now display the selected difficulty for each save.

Skill Presets

A new Skill Preset feature has been added to improve skill tree management.

You can save your current skill tree as a preset or load a previously saved one.

The Skill Preset menu can be accessed via the "Skill Tree" or "Manage Skills" screens.

You can register up to 10 skill presets.

Key Features

Register

The following data is saved in Skill Presets:

Skill Tree: Acquired skills and their levels on all pages, skill activation status, and equipped Spirit Skill status.

Manage Skills: Equipped Spirit Skill info, activated Passive Skills by slot, and other Passive Skill activation status.

Any existing data in the selected preset slot will be overwritten.

If any weapon skills are equipped at the time of saving, a warning pop-up will be displayed.

Reset

Once a preset is selected, a reset button will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Resetting a preset clears the slot and deletes the saved data.

Load

Loads a saved preset.

If no Weapon Skills are equipped when loading, a popup with a warning icon and message will be displayed.

Favorites

You can register an unlimited number of favorites.

The most recently favorited preset appears at the bottom and is marked with a favorite icon.

Unfavoriting a preset will return it to its original position.

Rename

Preset names may be duplicated and can include spaces, numbers, and special characters within a 40-byte limit.

Gear Presets

To allow easier switching between character setups, a new Gear Preset feature has been added.

You can save gear, shortcut, and skill preset settings as a single preset and load them all at once as you like.

The Gear Preset menu is unlocked alongside the Skill Tree menu and can be accessed via the "Gear" screen.

You can register up to 10 Gear Skill Presets.

Key Features

Settings

Configures details of the selected preset.

Sets gear and skill presets.

Displays the gear info window and attribute info.

Applies the currently equipped status.

Register

Saves the configured preset.

If you exit the Gear Preset menu without registering, a warning pop-up will appear.

Apply

The selected preset will be applied to your character.

Reset

Once a preset is selected, a reset button will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Resetting a preset clears the slot and deletes the saved data.

Favorites

You can register an unlimited number of favorites.

The most recently favorited preset appears at the bottom and is marked with a favorite icon.

Unfavoriting a preset will return it to its original position.

Rename

Preset names may be duplicated and can include spaces, numbers, and special characters within a 40-byte limit.

[UI/UX Improvements]

Cinematics

Opening cutscenes have been added to the following missions:

Main Mission: Palemion Citadel and El Ravaca Village

Side Mission: Jar Enthusiasts

[QoL Enhancements]

Storage

The gear storage limit in the Storage has been increased from 100 to 500.

Guide

Encyclopedia > "Skill" menu now includes skill combo guides for each weapon.

As each weapon's skill is unlocked, its combo guide will be added to the Encyclopedia.

When a new combo guide is added, a system message will appear.

HUD

A new HUD options setting has been added to Settings > Accessibility

The overall HUD display can now be set to Off, Always On, Simple (default), or Custom.

The following options are available when HUD is set to Custom:

Currency Info HUD: can be set to Off, Always On, or Simple

Combat Info HUD: can be set to Off, Always On, Simple, or Custom

Custom Detailed Options: Health, Stamina, Spirit, Phantom Form, Common Enemy Resource, Boss & Elite Enemy Resource, and Item Hotkey

Lock-On HUD: can be set to Off, Always On, or Simple

Equipped Skills HUD: can be set to Off, Always On, or Simple

Sort

The following sections now support item sorting by "Name":

Inventory

Extract Lacrima

Change Attributes

Augment Gear

Dismantle

Sell

Storage

Bug Fixes

These are major bug fixes from this update that directly affect gameplay.

Common

Fixed an issue where unnatural text would display upon reaching the cap for Mastery Level and EXP after first completing the main mission, "Imperial Palace."

Fixed an issue where, after completing certain bonus missions, Khazan had to die to proceed to the next phase upon returning to the Crevice (Mortal World).

Fixed an issue where input was delayed when using Brutal Attack on Hismar during a boss battle.

Fixed an issue where the damage of the finishing blow when using the Dual Wield skill “Gale: Doom” would not increase according to the number of times “Howling Blade” was used.

Fixed an issue where the challenge "Standing Alone" would be achieved when continuing the game after quitting during a specific section.

Fixed an issue where the camera would become fixed and unresponsive when the Token Exchange Shop was used repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where the region name would not display when approaching the Blade Nexus.

Improvements

Improved an issue where progressing through the main mission, "Imperial Palace," became impossible if the character died after activating the rotating elevator or exited the elevator while it was rotating.

You can now resume the mission by resetting the elevator using the lever located outside the rotating platform.

Improved certain sections in the bonus mission "The Vow" where graphics were being displayed unnaturally.

In Settings > Menu, the description panel on the right side now supports scrolling if text or images exceed the display area.

Also Read: Is The First Berserker: Khazan related to the anime Berserk?

For more updates regarding The First Berserker Khazan, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author Sarthak Khanna



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

