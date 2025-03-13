The First Berserker Khazan pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

The upcoming action role-playing title The First Berserker Khazan will release globally on March 27, 2025. The game will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are live, and the game will be available in two different editions, Standard and Deluxe.

But how can you pre-order the game, and what are the differences between the two editions? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order The First Berserker Khazan

There are multiple pre-order bonuses available in this game (Image via Nexon)

As mentioned, the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. It can be pre-ordered on all these platforms by following these steps:

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order rewards in The First Berserker Khazan

The contents of the Standard and Deluxe edition are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base Game

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base Game

72-Hour Early Access

Hero's Weapon Set — Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, and Hero's Greatsword

Hero's Armor Set — Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, and Hero's Combat Boots

Digital Artbook

The pre-order bonuses for both editions are the same.

Pre-order Bonuses (For both the editions)

Base Game

Fallen Star Armor Set

Fallen Star's Resolve

Fallen Star's Mark

Fallen Star's Scar

Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing

Fallen Star's Shackles

For more guides on The First Berserker Khazan, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

