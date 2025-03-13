The First Berserker Khazan pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

The upcoming action role-playing title The First Berserker Khazan will release globally on March 27, 2025. The game will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are live, and the game will be available in two different editions, Standard and Deluxe.
But how can you pre-order the game, and what are the differences between the two editions? Let's take a look.
How to pre-order The First Berserker Khazan
As mentioned, the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. It can be pre-ordered on all these platforms by following these steps:
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Various editions and pre-order rewards in The First Berserker Khazan
The contents of the Standard and Deluxe edition are mentioned below:
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base Game
Deluxe Edition ($69.99)
- Base Game
- 72-Hour Early Access
- Hero's Weapon Set — Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, and Hero's Greatsword
- Hero's Armor Set — Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, and Hero's Combat Boots
- Digital Artbook
The pre-order bonuses for both editions are the same.
Pre-order Bonuses (For both the editions)
- Base Game
- Fallen Star Armor Set
- Fallen Star's Resolve
- Fallen Star's Mark
- Fallen Star's Scar
- Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing
- Fallen Star's Shackles
