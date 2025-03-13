  • home icon
The First Berserker Khazan pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 13, 2025 13:50 GMT
The First Berserker is available for pre-orders now (Image via Nexon)
The upcoming action role-playing title The First Berserker Khazan will release globally on March 27, 2025. The game will be available on all next-generation consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are live, and the game will be available in two different editions, Standard and Deluxe.

But how can you pre-order the game, and what are the differences between the two editions? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order The First Berserker Khazan

There are multiple pre-order bonuses available in this game (Image via Nexon)
As mentioned, the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. It can be pre-ordered on all these platforms by following these steps:

Steam

  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order rewards in The First Berserker Khazan

The contents of the Standard and Deluxe edition are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

  • Base Game

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

  • Base Game
  • 72-Hour Early Access
  • Hero's Weapon Set — Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, and Hero's Greatsword
  • Hero's Armor Set — Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, and Hero's Combat Boots
  • Digital Artbook
The pre-order bonuses for both editions are the same.

Pre-order Bonuses (For both the editions)

  • Base Game
  • Fallen Star Armor Set
  • Fallen Star's Resolve
  • Fallen Star's Mark
  • Fallen Star's Scar
  • Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing
  • Fallen Star's Shackles

For more guides on The First Berserker Khazan, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

