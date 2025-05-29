The First Berserker Khazan receives two hotfix updates: Complete patch notes provided (May 29, 2025)

The First Berserker Khazan recently received two hotfixes. These updates have been rolled out on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. With these hotfixes, the developers have aimed to target multiple bugs and glitches prevailing in the game.
Here are the complete patch notes from these updates, as revealed by the developers.
Full patch notes for The First Berserker Khazan May 29 update
Hotfix version 1
Update Versions
- STEAM®: Ver. 511273
- PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.010.002
- Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.10.2
Error Fixes
Common
- Fixed an issue where audio distortion would occur when engaging monsters after teleporting to Blade Nexus.
- Fixed an issue where Teleport to Blade Nexus sound effect would repeatedly play even after the Teleport was completed.
- Fixed an issue where the Chaos status effect icon remained on the HP bar when the Character dies under Chaos effect.
PC
- Fixed an issue where Swift Attack failed to register during the pre-input window for certain skills when using keyboard and mouse controls.
- Fixed an issue where changing the control input for Reflection while using keyboard and mouse controls caused Ghost Arm Block not to activate when pressing the Guard key, but to be triggered when using Reflection instead.
Hotfix version 2 in The First Berserker Khazan:
Update Versions
- STEAM®: Ver. 511582
- PlayStation®5: Ver. 01.010.003
- Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.10.3
Error Fixes
Common
- Fixed an issue where using the Dual Wield skill “Deftness” after “Reversal” triggered a normal dodge.
- Fixed an issue where interaction with the last interacted Blade Nexus was unavailable when approaching it on foot after using Teleport to Blade Nexus.
- Fixed an issue where Spirit of Advocacy could be continuously summoned by using the “Blade Nexus Shard” item.
- Fixed an issue where Princess Ilyna would repeatedly use dash attack during Phase 2 if it was blocked with a Brink Guard, continuing until the guard failed.
