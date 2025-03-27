The First Berserker: Khazan Trophies - Complete list 

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore role-playing game that was released worldwide on March 27, 2025. The game features 58 trophies in total, which are further divided into categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

This article lists all the trophies of The First Berserker: Khazan, along with a brief description of what players need to do to unlock each achievement.

All trophies in The First Berserker: Khazan

There are 58 trophies in The First Berserker: Khazan (Image via NEXON)

Platinum trophy in The First Berserker: Khazan

KHAZAN - Obtained all trophies.

Gold trophy in The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker - Reached 'The First Berserker' ending.

Silver trophies in The First Berserker: Khazan

The Bard's Lamentations - Learned about Digor's hidden past.

Jar Enthusiast - Found all of Danjin's jarlings.

Agent of the Netherworld - Destroyed every Soulstone.

Ozma's Past - Discovered the truth about Ozma.

Countless Tales - Completed all bonus missions.

Standing Alone - Reached the ending without summoning a Spirit of Advocacy.

The Challenger's Journey - Reached the ending.

Reached the ending. The Expert's Journey - Reached the ending after a difficult journey.

Bronze trophies in The First Berserker: Khazan

Ruler of the Frozen Mountain - Defeated Yetuga

Combative Phantom of the Netherworld - Defeated Blade Phantom.

Berserk Dragon's General - Defeated Viper.

Fallen Guardian - Defeated Volbaino.

Origin of the Mutation - Defeated Aratra.

Slayer in the Citadel - Defeated Rangkus.

Consumed by Chaos - Defeated Maluca.

No Turning Back...- Defeated Elamein.

Linon's Beast - Defeated Shactuka.

Return of the Witch - Defeated Trokka.

Hermit - Defeated Bellerian.

Bloodthirsty Fiend - Defeated Skalpel.

Tragedy of Pell Los - Defeated Princess Ilyna.

Hismar the Berserk Dragon - Defaeted Hismar.

Faded Memories - Defeated Reese.

Traces of Two - Learned of Andell and Seona's story.

The Order - Discovered the fate of Princess Ilyna and Skalpel.

The Hidden Laboratory - Unveiled the mysteries of El Ravaca's laboratory.

Desperate Escape - Rescued the wrongfully accused subordinates.

Reese's Past - Discovered the secrets of Reese's past.

Tool of the Netherlands - Obtained Charon's Chains.

Trial of the Sword - Overcame the trial of the sword.

Human Xilence - Allowed Xilence to find peace at last.

Finishing Strike - Used a brutal attack.

Undying Loyalty - Learned of Yulian and Tristan's story.

Pact - Formed a pact with Blade Phantom.

Ambush - Defeated an enemy using a breakfall.

Piercing Power - Used a javelin.

Tears of the Soul - Retrieved Lacrima using the power of the ghost.

Skilled Blacksmith - Had Qazumaka craft gear.

Blacksmith's Resolve - HHad Qazmuka dismantle gear.

Kaleido - Had Oksana alter attributes.

Remnants of the Soul - Had Oksana exact Lacrima.

Upgrade Stats - Upgraded a stat.

Indomitable - Inherited gear status.

Resourceful Merchant - Purchased an item from Duimuk.

Merchant's Wisdom - Sold an item to Duimuk.

Awakened Ghost - Woke a dormant ghost from its slumber.

Soulstone Unleashed - Upgraded abilities by unleashing the power of Soulstones.

Danjin's Jars - Found one of Danjin's jarlings.

Skilled Combatant - Learned a combat skill.

Combat Essentials - Used a consumable for the first time.

Special Scroll - Obtained a special scroll.

Artisanship - Crafted a special item.

Traces of a Stranger - Discovered a collection of items.

Wandering Soul - Summoned the wandering Soul of the Rift.

Fully Equipped - Equipped a piece of gear on every slot.

A New Path - Embarked on the second journey.

For more The First Berserker: Khazan guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

