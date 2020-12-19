The Flash Wolves are staging a comeback to League of Legends and Wild Rift

Image via Flash Wolves

The Taiwanese League of Legends organization Flash Wolves is finally announcing their return to the competitive stage after a year-long break.

The Flash Wolves have been an iconic side in the League of Legends pro scene for a very long time, and much of their notoriety comes from how dominant they are in their own region.

They boasted a very aggressive playstyle, at a time when teams around the world were still trying to implement the more passive, “farm to win” Korean strategy. And it is their own unique style that allowed them to destroy even some of the teams from the major regions during World’s Championships.

We are so sorry to tell every fans, Flash Wolves League of Legend team won’t participate PCS in 2020. We will help player to find new stage for their career. Hopefully, we will see you next game. pic.twitter.com/WwuqLuXbal — Flash Wolves (@flashwolves2013) December 13, 2019

However, much of their hard work came to naught when the org decided to dissolve overnight in 2019, and Flash Wolves fans thought that the team is actually disbanding for good.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as recent developments in the PCS show that Flash Wolves will be staging a comeback to the League of Legends pro scene.

Flash Wolves will be returning to League of Legends and Wild Rift in Season 11

We are back!! — Flash Wolves (@flashwolves2013) December 18, 2020

Advertisement

In a recent tweet, the Flash Wolves announced their return to League of Legends, and their fans are quite elated in finally having the org back. And though the team might not be as dominant as they once used to be, the PCS community will still have very high expectations of them.

However, this being said, Flash Wolves may not be looking to return in League of Legends alone, as they are looking to make a Wild Rift roster as well.

WE ARE BACK TO RIFT!! Now we are looking for Diaomand or above player in Wild Rift, COME TO JOIN US!! pic.twitter.com/hTaJKIBhXc — Flash Wolves (@flashwolves2013) December 18, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the org also announced their entry into League of Legends’ newly released mobile game Wild Rift, and that they are looking for players who are Diamond and above in the game.

With Flash Wolves’ return to the PCS, the org is surely going to spice up the competition in the region significantly.