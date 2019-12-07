The Game Awards 2019: Arkane's founder opens new studio called WolfEye ; New game announcement coming

WolfEye Studios

Raphaël Colantonio, founder and former creative director at Arkane Studios has started a new gaming studio called WolfEye, along with the former executive producer at Arkanes- Julien Roby.

The studio is already hard at work on their first game, which they are excited to show us at this year's The Game Awards 2019.

Announced via twitter, WolfEye Studios will be debuting their new game on December 12, which is one of the World Premier announcement planned for this year's The Game Awards.

One week until we reveal our brand new game @thegameawards with @geoffkeighley



We're extremely excited to show you all, but we're curious, what do you think will be?



📌 Dec 12th. pic.twitter.com/I1CmHyoS3m — WolfEye Studios (@WolfEyeGames) December 5, 2019

Not much is known about this mysterious game WolfEye studios is working on except the concept art they teased, however expect it to be similar in line with Arkane's previous works such as the Dishonored series and Prey.

Raphaël Colantonio previously worked on 2012's Dishonored and 2017's Prey, both of which received incredibly positive reviews from both critics and fans alike.

Raphaël then left Arkane, saying that he wants to take a break from the industry. However, he ended up forming a completely new studio of his own.

According to Colantonio, as a developer and a gamer, he thinks that he has been playing the similar kinds of games from the last two or three generation, with the only notable difference being the graphics. He wants to change that with his new studio.

Whatever Colantonio and his tean at WolfEye Studios is working on, we don't have to wait long to find out.

