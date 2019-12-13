The Game Awards 2019: Microsoft unveils the next generation of Xbox Series X console; launch date announced

Xbox Series X

The announcement that absolutely no one was expecting at this year's The Game Awards, and which most definitely didn't leak on the internet prior to the event (which Producer Geoff Keighley notably mentioned) was the unveiling of next generation of Xbox console.

Initially code-named "Project Scarlett", a short teaser showed off the various characters and landscapes from the world of Xbox such as Halo, Forza Horizon, etc. The teaser ended with our very first look at the long-awaited Project Scarlett which now comes under the banner of Xbox Series X.

Microsoft had spoken earlier that they are developing a multitude of Xbox consoles for the next generation, which will give players a wide variety of options to choose from. Xbox Series X is notably one of such next-generation console launching next year, alongside its launch title - Halo Infinite.

Earlier this month, the head of Xbox, Phill Spencer teased via his Twitter account that he has taken the new Xbox Scarlett (now called Series X) to his home and it has become his primary console to play video games.

And it’s started….this week I brought my Project Scarlett console home and it's become my primary console, playing my games, connecting to the community and yes, using my Elite Series 2 controller, having a blast. Great work by the team, 2020 is going to be an incredible year. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 4, 2019

The new Xbox Series X is launching next holiday season with a plethora of games, about we will hear very soon.

