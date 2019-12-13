×
The Game Awards 2019: Sekiro wins GOTY, Death Stranding wins Best Game Direction; here are all the winners

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
13 Dec 2019, 13:13 IST

Sekiro
Sekiro

The Game Awards 2019, which is the Oscar equivalent of the video games industry, celebrating the very best of video games, concluded just a while ago with some new cool new announcements and the award winners that no one was expecting.

Here is the complete list of this year's The Game Awards winners in every category:-


Game Of The Year

  1. Control
  2. Death Stranding
  3. Resident Evil 2
  4. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 
  6. The Outer Worlds

Winner

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Action Game


  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Winner

  • Devil May Cry 5

Best Action/Adventure Game


  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Winner

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Art Direction


  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Winner

  • Control

Best Audio Design


  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Winner

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best Community Support


  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Winner

  • Destiny 2

Content Creator Of The Year


  • Jack 'Courage' Dunlop
  • Benjamin 'Dr. Lupo' Lupo
  • Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler
  • David 'Grefg' Martinez
  • Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Winner

  • Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Best eSports Coach


  • Eric 'Adren' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)
  • Nu-Ri 'Cain' Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian 'Grabbz' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom TI, LOL)
  • Titouan 'Shokshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA 2)
  • Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

Winner

  • Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

Best eSports Event


  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League Of Legends World Championship 2019
  • The International 2019

Winner

  • League Of Legends World Championship 2019

Best eSports Game Of The Year


  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA2
  • Fortnite 
  • League Of Legends
  • Overwatch

Winner

  • League of Legends

Best eSports Host


  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Winner

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Best eSports Player


  • Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
  • Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, LOL)
  • Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS: GO)
  • Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Winner

  • Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)

Best eSports Team


  • Astralis (CS: GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL)
  • OG (DOTA2)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL)
  • Team Liquid(CS: GO)

Winner

  • G2 Esports (LOL)

Best Family Game


  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Winner

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Best Fighting Game


  • Dead Or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Winner

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game


  • ZA/UM
  • Nomada Studio
  • Deadtoast Entertainment
  • Mobius Digital
  • Mega Crit
  • House House

Winner

  • ZA/UM

Best Game Direction


  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Winner

  • Death Stranding

Games For Impact


  • Concrete Genie
  • Gris
  • Kind Words
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Sea Of Solitude

Winner

  • Gris

Best Independent Game


  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Winner

  • Disco Elysium

Best Mobile Game


  • Call Of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children Of The Light
  • What The Golf

Winner

  • Call Of Duty: Mobile

Best Multiplayer Game


  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Winner

  • Apex Legends

Best Narrative 


  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • The Outer Worlds

Winner

  • Disco Elysium

Best Ongoing Game


  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Winner

  • Fortnite

Best Performance


  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcome (The Outer Worlds)
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden (Control)
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz (Gears 5)
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling (Control)
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Winner

  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)

Best Role-Playing Game


  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds

Winner

  • Disco Elysium

Best Score & Music


  • Cadence Of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Winner

  • Death Stranding

Best Sports/Racing Game


  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirty Rally 2.0
  • Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • Fifa 2020

Winner

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Best Strategy Game


  • Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Winner

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Best VR/AR Game

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood And Truth
  • Beat Saber
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves The Universe

Winner

  • Beat Saber

These were all the winners from this year's The Game Awards 2019. Which one of these you found the most unexpected. Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.




Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
