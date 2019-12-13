The Game Awards 2019: Sekiro wins GOTY, Death Stranding wins Best Game Direction; here are all the winners
13 Dec 2019, 13:13 IST
The Game Awards 2019, which is the Oscar equivalent of the video games industry, celebrating the very best of video games, concluded just a while ago with some new cool new announcements and the award winners that no one was expecting.
Here is the complete list of this year's The Game Awards winners in every category:-
Game Of The Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Winner
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Winner
- Devil May Cry 5
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Winner
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Winner
- Control
Best Audio Design
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Winner
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige
Winner
- Destiny 2
Content Creator Of The Year
- Jack 'Courage' Dunlop
- Benjamin 'Dr. Lupo' Lupo
- Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler
- David 'Grefg' Martinez
- Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek
Winner
- Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek
Best eSports Coach
- Eric 'Adren' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)
- Nu-Ri 'Cain' Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian 'Grabbz' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom TI, LOL)
- Titouan 'Shokshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA 2)
- Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)
Winner
- Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)
Best eSports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League Of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Winner
- League Of Legends World Championship 2019
Best eSports Game Of The Year
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League Of Legends
- Overwatch
Winner
- League of Legends
Best eSports Host
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Winner
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
Best eSports Player
- Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, LOL)
- Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS: GO)
- Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Winner
- Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
Best eSports Team
- Astralis (CS: GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid(CS: GO)
Winner
- G2 Esports (LOL)
Best Family Game
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Winner
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Best Fighting Game
- Dead Or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Winner
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA/UM
- Nomada Studio
- Deadtoast Entertainment
- Mobius Digital
- Mega Crit
- House House
Winner
- ZA/UM
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Winner
- Death Stranding
Games For Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life Is Strange 2
- Sea Of Solitude
Winner
- Gris
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Winner
- Disco Elysium
Best Mobile Game
- Call Of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children Of The Light
- What The Golf
Winner
- Call Of Duty: Mobile
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Winner
- Apex Legends
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Winner
- Disco Elysium
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige
Winner
- Fortnite
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcome (The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden (Control)
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz (Gears 5)
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling (Control)
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)
Winner
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Winner
- Disco Elysium
Best Score & Music
- Cadence Of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Winner
- Death Stranding
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirty Rally 2.0
- Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- Fifa 2020
Winner
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Best Strategy Game
- Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Winner
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood And Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves The Universe
Winner
- Beat Saber
These were all the winners from this year's The Game Awards 2019. Which one of these you found the most unexpected. Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.
