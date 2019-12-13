The Game Awards 2019: Sekiro wins GOTY, Death Stranding wins Best Game Direction; here are all the winners

Sekiro

The Game Awards 2019, which is the Oscar equivalent of the video games industry, celebrating the very best of video games, concluded just a while ago with some new cool new announcements and the award winners that no one was expecting.

Here is the complete list of this year's The Game Awards winners in every category:-

Game Of The Year

Control Death Stranding Resident Evil 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Outer Worlds

Winner

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Winner

Devil May Cry 5

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Winner

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Winner

Control

Best Audio Design

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Winner

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Winner

Destiny 2

Content Creator Of The Year

Jack 'Courage' Dunlop

Benjamin 'Dr. Lupo' Lupo

Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler

David 'Grefg' Martinez

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Winner

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Best eSports Coach

Eric 'Adren' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS: GO)

Nu-Ri 'Cain' Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian 'Grabbz' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-Gyun (SK Telecom TI, LOL)

Titouan 'Shokshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA 2)

Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

Winner

Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CS: GO)

Best eSports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League Of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Winner

League Of Legends World Championship 2019

Best eSports Game Of The Year

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

Fortnite

League Of Legends

Overwatch

Winner

League of Legends

Best eSports Host

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Winner

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Best eSports Player

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)

Lee 'Faker' Sang-Hyeok (SK Telecom, LOL)

Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, LOL)

Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS: GO)

Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Winner

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)

Best eSports Team

Astralis (CS: GO)

G2 Esports (LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid(CS: GO)

Winner

G2 Esports (LOL)

Best Family Game

Luigi's Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi's Crafted World

Winner

Luigi's Mansion 3

Best Fighting Game

Dead Or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Showdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Winner

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM

Nomada Studio

Deadtoast Entertainment

Mobius Digital

Mega Crit

House House

Winner

ZA/UM

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Winner

Death Stranding

Games For Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life Is Strange 2

Sea Of Solitude

Winner

Gris

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana Zero

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Winner

Disco Elysium

Best Mobile Game

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children Of The Light

What The Golf

Winner

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Winner

Apex Legends

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Winner

Disco Elysium

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Winner

Fortnite

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcome (The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden (Control)

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz (Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling (Control)

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Winner

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)

Best Role-Playing Game

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Winner

Disco Elysium

Best Score & Music

Cadence Of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Winner

Death Stranding

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Dirty Rally 2.0

Efootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

Fifa 2020

Winner

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Best Strategy Game

Age Of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Winner

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard's Wrath

Blood And Truth

Beat Saber

No Man's Sky

Trover Saves The Universe

Winner

Beat Saber

These were all the winners from this year's The Game Awards 2019. Which one of these you found the most unexpected.