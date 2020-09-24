The Game Awards 2020: Dates and venues announced for the event

It is that time of the year again when the gaming community starts looking forward to their favourite games standing a chance at being crowned the Game of the Year.

In a slew of many awards from different publications, The Game Awards, hosted and produced by Geoff Keighley stands out as one of the most prestigious ones. Keighley had previously worked on the Spike Game Awards, the predecessor to The Game Awards, for nearly 10 years.

The dates for the 2020 edition for The Game Awards have finally been announced. Last year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice managed to bag Game of The Year, and players cannot wait to know the Nominees for this year.

The Game Awards 2020: Dates and Venues

📣🎉 SAVE THE DATE 🎉📣



THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 10



LIVE FROM

🔴 Los Angeles

🔴 London

🔴 Tokyo



A Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits... #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUd — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 23, 2020

The event will take place on the 10th of December and will be streamed live from Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. Previously, The Game Awards had even been broadcasted live to movie theatres; whether that'll be the case this year remains to be seen.

Fans are extremely excited to learn of the nominees with games like Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Persona 5 leading the charge for the coveted Game of the Year.

In addition to the awards, the event also includes a number of new game trailers, and announcements. It is one of the many reasons why The Game Awards have become one of the most highly-anticipated events for the gaming community.

2020 has been a great year for games, with multiple titles capable of taking home Game of The Year. Future releases such as Cyberpunk 2077 could also be strong contenders if they manage to make the dates for consideration.

The gaming community is especially divided when it comes to awards each year, and this year is no different.

