The Game Awards nominations for 2020: Full list under all the categories

Earlier today, ie. 18th November 2020, the nominations for the Game Awards 2020 event were announced across all the categories.

The Game Awards is an annual ceremony held to honor various achievements in the gaming industry. The Game Awards is conducted by Canadian video-game journalist Geoff Keighley, who also worked on the previous iteration of the event, called the “Spike Video Game Awards”.

This year, the voting jury consists of a total of 95 leading media and influencer outlets from across the globe. While the most coveted award is “Game of the Year," there are nominees across a total of 30 different categories. Last year's biggest prize was bagged by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Watch the full 10 minute nomination announcement for #TheGameAwards.



And go vote! https://t.co/lLGYiIIoXh pic.twitter.com/Zcs54v38CI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2020

The game award 2020 nominees: All categories

Below, you can have a look at all the nominees across the 30 categories.

Game of the year

· Doom Eternal

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Ghost of Tsushima

Advertisement

· Hades

· Animal Crossing: New Horizons

· The Last of Us Part II

Best game direction

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Ghost of Tsushima

· Hades

· Half Life: Alyx

· The Last of Us Part II

Best narrative

· 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Ghost of Tsushima

· Hades

· The Last of Us Part II

Best art direction

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Ghost of Tsushima

· Hades

· Ori and the Will of the Wisps

· The Last of Us Part II

Best score and music

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Hades

· Ori and the Will of the Wisps

· The Last of Us Part II

· Doom Eternal

Best audio design

· Doom Eternal

· Ghost of Tsushima

· Resident Evil 3

· The Last of Us Part II

· Half Life: Alyx

Best performance

· Ashley Johnson as Ellie

· Laura Bailey as Abbie

· Daisuke Tsuki as Jin Sakai

· Logan Cunningham as Hades

· Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales

Games for impact

· If Found…

· Kentucky Road Zero: TV Edition

· Spiritfarer

· Tell Me Why

· Through The Darkest of Times

Best ongoing

· Apex Legends

· Call Of Duty: Warzone

· Destiny 2

· Fortnite

· No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

· Carrion

· Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown

· Hades

· Spelunky 2

· Spiritfarer

Best Mobile game

· Among Us

· Call of Duty Mobile

· Genshin Impact

· Legends of Runuterra

· Pokemon Café Mix

Best community support

· Apex Legends

· Destiny 2

· Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown

· Fortnite

· No Man’s Sky

· Valorant

Best VR/AR

· Dreams

· Half Life: Alyx

· Marvel’s Iron Man VR

· Star Wars: Squadrons

· The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Innovation in accessibility

· Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

· Grounded

· Hyperdot

· The Last of Us Part II

· Watch Dogs Legion

Advertisement

Best action

· Doom Eternal

· Hades

· Half Life: Alyx

· Nioh 2

· Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

· Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

· Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

· Ghost of Tsushima

· Ori and the Will of the Wisps

· Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

· The Last of Us Part II

Best role playing

· Final Fantasy VII Remake

· Persona 5 Royal

· Genshin Impact

· Wasteland 3

· Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best fighting

· Granblue Fantasy: Versus

· Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

· Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

· One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

· UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r]

Best family

· Animal Crossing: New Horizons

· Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

· Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown

· Mario Kart Live Home: Circuit

· Minecraft Dungeons

· Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best sim/strategy

· Crusader Kings III

· Desperado III

· Gears Tactics

· Microsoft Flight Simulator

· XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best sports/racing

· Dirt 5

· F1 2020

· FIFA 21

· NBA 2K21

· Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater: 1+2

Best multiplayer

· Animal Crossing: New Horizons

· Among Us

· Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown

· Call of Duty: Warzone

· Valorant

Content creator of the year

· Alanah Pearce

· Nickmercs

· Jay Ann Lopez

· TimTheTatman

· Valkyrae

Best debut game

· Carrion

· Mortal Shell

· Raji: An Ancient Epic

· Röki

· Phasmphobia

Best eSports athlete

· Ian “Cromsix” Porter

· Hio “Showmaker” Su

· Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

· Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

· Mattheiu “Zawoo” Herbaut

Best eSports coach

· Danny “Zonic” Sorenson

· Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

· Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

· Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

· Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best eSports event

· Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

· Call of Duty League Championship 2020

· IEM Katowice 2020

· League of Legends World Championship 2020

· Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best eSports game

· Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

· Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Advertisement

· Fortnite

· League of Legends

· Valorant

Best eSports host

· Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

· Alex “Machine” Richardson

· Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

· James “Dash” Patterson

· Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best eSports team

· Damwon gaming

· Dallas Empire

· G2 Esports

· San Francisco Shock

· Team Secret