The GCS Grand Finale: July 27th to 29th

After multiple tournaments across 7 cities in India, the GCS Grand Finale is finally here. With players from all these cities showing up to claim their right to be the champion, this is going to be an exciting and thrilling event.

From 27th to 29th July at antiSocial in Hauz Khas, New Delhi players will take part in a tournament with a prize pool of Rs 1 Lac, where the winner can take away Rs 50,000. For the players who cannot take part in the tournament, there’s good news. Walk-in registrations are available on 27th and 28th July up until 3 pm so you still have a chance of taking home that 50k. You can also pre-book a spot by buying your tickets at BookMyShow and Insider.

After a year-long wait, the Grand Finale is here. It’s been a spectacular journey; we travelled to 7 cities to scout the best players in India. Here are the players who made it this far.

Winners from all these cities have earned their spot to the Finale, but the journey doesn’t stop here, to say the least. These players are the best in their respective regions, their skills will be put to test as they fly down to Delhi to face opponents from all across India to be crowned the ultimate champion. With a prize pool of INR 1 Lac, we’re sure to see an intense competition.

Player interviews, livestreams & much more. A platform for them to come out and shimmer. The entire FIFA community will be brought together to witness this action-packed tournament as we find out the best FIFA player in the country. This is your chance to start your eSports journey right.

And what do the players get for advancing? Here’s the Prize Pool distribution for you curious folks.

1st Place: Rs 50,000

2nd Place: Rs 20,000

3rd-4th Place: Rs 7,000

5th-8th Place: Rs 2,000

9th-16th Place: Rs 1,000

Here’s when and where you got to be to stand a chance to win the grand prize:

Address:

antiSocial, Hauz Khas Village

9A & 12, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Date and Time:

27th-28th July 2018 from 11 AM to 7 PM

29th July 2018 from 11 AM to 11:30 PM

Rules:

Difficulty Level : Legendary

: Legendary Half Length : 4 minutes, 5 minutes in playoffs

: 4 minutes, 5 minutes in playoffs Commentary Volume : 0

: 0 Music Volume : 0

: 0 Time/Score display : On

: On Camera : Tele Broadcast

: Tele Broadcast Radar : 2D

: 2D HUD : Indicator

: Indicator FIFA Trainer : OFF

: OFF Legacy Defending prohibited

Goalkeeper Switching is not allowed.

Custom tactics are allowed.

Custom formations are disallowed but changing formation and using preset formations is allowed.

Modifying controls to your config is permitted.

Squads used will be from the latest FIFA update. Classic XI and World XI are prohibited from use. You may get your own Dualshock 4 controller however a Valid ID is required to ensure that there is no theft of equipment from the event.

If you think you’re good at FIFA then head on over and claim your right to be the very best and take away that grand prize.