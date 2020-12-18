The Group Stage for the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 has been announced

The League of Legends Korean e-Sports Association (KeSPA) has finally announced their official schedule for the 2020 group stage.
10 teams will be participating in the 6th edition of the tournament and it will be taking place from December 21 to January 2, boasting a prize pool of $131,650 (₩ 144,000,000).
The League of Legends KeSPA Cup is often an important indicator for measuring the power rankings of the various teams ahead of the regular season. It helps LCK fans gauge a proper idea of where the teams stand for the season, and who will be the favorites going into the 2021 Spring Split.
Everything we know about League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 format:
- Group stage matches are best-of-one.
- The top three teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs.
Schedule (times in CT)
Day one: Tuesday, Dec. 22 – 2 am to 6 am CT
- Group A matches
Day two: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – 2 am to 6 am CT
- Group B matches
Day three: Thursday, Dec. 24 – 2 am to 6 am CT
- Group A matches
Day four: Friday, Dec. 25 – 2 am to 6 am CT
- Group B matches
League of Legends teams participating
- DAMWON Gaming
- T1
- KT Rolster
- Gen.G
- DRX
- Afreeca Freecs
- Hanwha Life
- Liiv SANDBOX
- Nongshim RedForce
- Fredit BRION
English-speaking casters
- Brendan “Valdes” Valdes
- Nick “LS” De Cesare
- Max “Atlus” Anderson
- Wolf “Wolf” Schröder
- Seth “Achilios” King
This might be the last time that League of Legends fans gets to Nick "LS" De Cesare in action as a caster. As he joined T1 as a content creator, he will not be a part of the English broadcasting panel when the 2021 regular season officially kicks off.
How to catch the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020
Viewers can catch all the 10 LCK teams in action on KeSPA’s official YouTube channel. However, there is no confirmed news if each of the teams will be participating with their primary rosters or showcasing some of their academy players in the line-up.Published 18 Dec 2020, 02:31 IST