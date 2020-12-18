The Group Stage for the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 has been announced

The League of Legends Korean e-Sports Association (KeSPA) has finally announced their official schedule for the 2020 group stage.

10 teams will be participating in the 6th edition of the tournament and it will be taking place from December 21 to January 2, boasting a prize pool of $131,650 (₩ 144,000,000).

The League of Legends KeSPA Cup is often an important indicator for measuring the power rankings of the various teams ahead of the regular season. It helps LCK fans gauge a proper idea of where the teams stand for the season, and who will be the favorites going into the 2021 Spring Split.

Everything we know about League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020

Group stage matches are best-of-one.

The top three teams in each group will qualify for the playoffs.

Schedule (times in CT)

Day one: Tuesday, Dec. 22 – 2 am to 6 am CT

Group A matches

Day two: Wednesday, Dec. 23 – 2 am to 6 am CT

Group B matches

Day three: Thursday, Dec. 24 – 2 am to 6 am CT

Group A matches

Day four: Friday, Dec. 25 – 2 am to 6 am CT

Group B matches

League of Legends teams participating

DAMWON Gaming

T1

KT Rolster

Gen.G

DRX

Afreeca Freecs

Hanwha Life

Liiv SANDBOX

Nongshim RedForce

Fredit BRION

English-speaking casters

Brendan “Valdes” Valdes

Nick “LS” De Cesare

Max “Atlus” Anderson

Wolf “Wolf” Schröder

Seth “Achilios” King

This might be the last time that League of Legends fans gets to Nick "LS" De Cesare in action as a caster. As he joined T1 as a content creator, he will not be a part of the English broadcasting panel when the 2021 regular season officially kicks off.

How to catch the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020

[2020 LoL KeSPA Cup ULSAN]



2020 #LoLKeSPACup 울산의 조추첨 결과, 풀리그 일정 및 대진 & 중계 플랫폼을 공개합니다!



‘단군’ 김의중 캐스터, 이동진 캐스터, ‘꼬꼬갓’ 고수진 해설, ‘포니’ 임주완 해설과 함께합니다!



네이버, 아프리카TV, 유튜브, 트위터에서 #KeSPACup 을 함께하세요 🙂 pic.twitter.com/APLLcf5R5O — 한국e스포츠협회 (KeSPA) (@kespa) December 17, 2020

Viewers can catch all the 10 LCK teams in action on KeSPA’s official YouTube channel. However, there is no confirmed news if each of the teams will be participating with their primary rosters or showcasing some of their academy players in the line-up.