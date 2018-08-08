Iconic Moments of The International Championship of DOTA2 - TI Archive

Every year the best DOTA2 teams around the world travel to attend the biggest, largest and the most important DOTA2 event of the year The International Championship of DOTA2 hosted and organized by Valve Corporation.

The International is not only the most prestigious tournament in E-sports but also produced a lot of iconic moments in its history. Before more legends and heroes are born in the upcoming TI, let’s take a look back at the iconic moments of The International’s history.

The Fountain Hooks

Game-Breaking. Cheating. Bug abuse. Brilliant. Pure skill. Call it whatever you want but Natus Vincere’s Fountain Hook is one of the biggest iconic moment in the history of DOTA2 and one of the most unorthodox way to win a game of DOTA. 15 minutes into the upper bracket game against Tongfu and Na’vi found their back against the wall. From Tongfu getting the First blood on Navi’s safelane Alchemist to Na’vi losing 3 heroes and a tower at 13 minutes, everything was proving how much the game was in control of Tongfu. There was no possible way to comeback into the game. The game was slowly going out of hands for Na’vi if it was not already gone. Puppey and Dendi, 2 of the legendary players of all time pulled out the ultimate strategy to make a comeback into the game and win it. The Fountain Hook. With Chen’s taste of faith and Pudge’s meat hook they created a disgusting yet brilliant way to hook enemy heroes into their fountain.

From here the game turned and the networth started going high for Na’vi. Even though Tongfu kept controlling the game after that but hook after hook made their life miserable. With a hook on the Gyrocopter with aegis and a 5 man wipe at 39 minutes into the game sealed Na’Vi as the winner of the game. Till today Fountain Hook is the most discussed iconic moment of DOTA2 not just because of NaVi’s innovative ideas but also because of the endless possibilities in this game.

