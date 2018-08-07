The International 2018 and the History of The International DOTA2 Championship

The International 2018

Valve hosted annual DOTA2 tournament The International is starting next week. The group stage starting 15th August with 18 teams divided into two groups. The matches are scheduled between 15th to 18th August. Main event starting on 20th August. 16 teams will play in a double elimination format over 6 days. The eighth edition of The International will be held on Rogers Arena – Vancouver, Canada. This is the first time a point system based on sponsored official Minors and Majors will decide the direct invites. The International evolves with every edition, there is always something new. Let’s take a look back at the history of The International Championship.

The International 1 (2011)

Natus Vincere the Champions of TI1

Valve announced the first International Championship on August 1 at 2011. $1 million USD for winning DOTA. It was unbelievable. 16 teams were invited to the tournament. A tournament that was being streamed in four different languages. English, German, Russian and Chinese. It took place in Cologne, Germany with a prize pool of $1.6 million. The final of TI1 was between the Natus Vincere (Na’Vi) and the legendary Chinese team Ehome, with Na’vi being the champion and Ehome finishing as Runner’s up. In 2014 they released a documentary named Free to Play based on The International 1. Showcasing the legends, the upsets and the new emerging stars of the game.

