The International 2018 Group Stage Review: DAY 1

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 17 Aug 2018, 23:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Group Stage of the International has arrived with a lot of expected and unexpected events, upsets, shocks, unnecessary fps drops and updates (Just Kidding, Don’t slay me for saying the truth. I know some of you low end PC users can relate). This TI is no different than any other TI. Comebacks, one-sided games, huge upsets, predicted wins, absolute humiliation name anything you want to see in DOTA and you can find it all in this TI and we are not even through the group stage yet. The biggest, largest E-sports tournament with the largest prize pool and this is all you can expect. Before we Analyze the DAY 2 and head towards the action-packed day 3 let’s dive deeper into the group matches of DAY 1.

#GROUP A SERIES 1

Team Liquid vs Fnatic [1-1]

The group stage of the TI8 started with a huge upset. The winners of TI7 Team Liquid seem to be struggling in their first game against Fnatic, relatively a minor team. Even though Fnatic was controlling the early game to early-mid game they seem to fall slowly as Liquid takes control. Ganks after ganks went wrong for them and Liquid came back into the game really fast. A few mistakes of Fnatic and Liquid showed why they are the TI7 champions. Fnatic and Liquid started the game 2 with a scoreline of Liquid 1 – 0 Fnatic and the game started in a similar manner with Fnatic controlling most or I can say pretty much the whole early game but this time Liquid had no answer to their domination. It was a total disaster and against the popular belief, there was no comeback this time. Fnatic defeated Liquid in a humiliating manner with a scoreline of Fnatic 39 – 1 Liquid. The series ends with a 1-1 score as a draw.

