The International 2018 : The Year of China - Part 2

Rounak Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 67 // 12 Aug 2018, 13:12 IST

Welcome back to the Legacy of China segment of SportsKeeda E-sports. In the first part, we looked at the 3 Chinese powerhouses entering TI8. Our first three teams were Newbee, Team Serenity and PSG.LGD. Today we are back with 3 more Chinese teams that are entering the TI8. TI4 Finalist Vici Gaming, TI2 winner Invictus Gaming, and VGJ.Thunder. Let’s take a closer look at these 3 teams and their chances of winning this TI. If the TI tradition is real then one of them might be our next TI champion.

Vici Gaming

Vici Gaming at ESL Katowice

Vici has finally made it back to The International. The team that made it to the Finals of TI4 missed out on The International back to back 2 years.

Let’s take a look at Vici Gaming squad for The International 8

Zhang “Paparazi” Chengjun

Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang

Ren “ELeVeN” Yangwei

Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng

Lu “Fenrir” Chao

The team needed a rebuilt as only Ori was retained after they brought players with multiple TI under their belt. Paparazi, ELeVeN, Fenrir, LaNm, and Ori has made the perfect squad to snatch The Aegis.

DPC Summary Of Vici Gaming

Vici is cursed with a 2nd place curse since their TI4 finish at the 2nd place. All of Vici’s DPS points came by losing the Grand Final. They finished 2nd in three Minors. Finished 2nd at the ESL One Katowice. And one third-place finish at the MDL. This was enough for them to qualify as the 2nd highest Chinese Team.

Winning Chances

Even without winning a single tournament Vici is still a very strong contender for the Aegis. When you join a tournament as the 2nd highest Chinese team you are a threat by default. Since the TI4 dream run, Vici have not achieved much in terms of tournament winning. An organization like Vici with their backs against the wall and LaNm as new captain is definitely ready to fight back. We can see that already if we look at their series against Team Liquid at Katowice. They have brilliant drafting and they have few of the top players in the world. They might not have been a threat to any tournament yet but this TI8 they might just change the tide of the war.

