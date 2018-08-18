The International 8 Group Stage Review: Day 2 and Day 3

The International 2018 group stage games are almost over. One more day of nonstop clashing and then we will have our top 16 teams for the Main Event. As we previously reviewed the group stage Day 1, Let’s take a look at the Day 2 and Day 3 of The International 8 before we head towards the Day 4.

#DAY 2

Group B Series 3

Group B series 3 saw three draws and one winner. Secret and Virtus.Pro met each other and they both managed to win one game in the BO2 series making it a draw. While most predicted Newbee will win against Vici Gaming, for a shocker VG managed to whitewash Newbee and snatching a 2-0 victory over Newbee. Optic Gaming and VGJ.Storm won 1 game each making another series ending with a draw. The last game of the series 3 was Pain Gaming vs TNC Predator which ended as a draw as well.

Group B Series 4

Group B Series 4 ended with 3 draws and 1 whitewash. So many draws in every group and every series but that’s what you expect when top teams of the world play a BO2 series. Vici Gaming vs Team Serenity was another draw as Virtus.Pro did draw with TNC and Pain Gaming managed to draw the series against Team Secret. The only shocker in the Bracket was Optic Gaming winning the BO2 against Newbee.

Group B Series 5

This is was the only one of the 2 series when we saw less draws and more wins. The other series with similar scoreline was Group A series 5.

Vici Gaming managed to draw with Team Secret with a 1-1 score while Newbee defeated Team serenity 2-0, Optic Gaming managed to snatch the BO2 series by defeating TNC Predator and VGJ.Storm defeated Pain Gaming with another Whitewash.

Group A Series 4

Two Draws and Two victory is what we got from the Series 4 of Group A. Fnatic vs Mineski ended up with a 1-1 draw as both the teams managed to win one game of the BO2 series. On the other hand, Evil Geniuses kept their head and their game up above everyone by beating OG with a clean 2-0. That’s how you perform to stay at the top of the table. Invictus Gaming vs Team Liquid BO2 series ended with a 1-1 draw as both the team declined to give up winning 1 game each. PSG.LGD entered the tournament as a clear favorite and they lived up to their reputation by beating Winstrike 2-0 in their BO2 Series.

Group A Series 5

Both winners of the Series 4 PSG.LGD and EG met each other in Series 5 and EG managed to whitewash LGD as they continue to stay at the top of the group A table. Invictus Gaming and Fnatic played against each other and both teams managed to win one game ending the BO2 series as a draw. VGJ.Thunder played against Winstrike and managed to win the BO2 with a 2-0 whitewash. On the other hand, OG met Mineski and managed to win the series against them.

