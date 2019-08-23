The International 9: Team Secret advance to lower bracket round 4 after a 2-0 victory over Infamous

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 23 Aug 2019, 17:07 IST

Image Courtesy: Twitter

The International 2019 is an annual Dota 2 world championship esports tournament that is the ninth edition of its kind, is set to end on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Team Secret of Europe barely managed to beat the SE Asian team Mineski earlier, but they put up an impressive performance today to win two consecutive games against the South American professional team, Infamous, in the lower bracket.

Team Infamous were clear underdogs coming into the tournament but their sheer display of skill and fearless Dota took them very far in the competition. On the other hand, Secrets are one of the most well received squads and are expected to win the tournament as they have an all-star lineup and great synergy in the team. Most people wrote Secret off as they could not beat team Mineski very convincingly. However, they did show a strong and calculated performance today and seemed like a professionally well-versed team heading to win TI 9.

The South American team, Infamous, had a great lead in the first game against the Secret. They had a good farm on their carry player K1 Hector. However, after a few forced and shaky fights by the Infamous, the Secret begun controlling the game with Nisha on Faceless Void and Midone on a core Earthshaker.

The second game progressed fine during the drafting phase but Secret’s captain Puppey controlled the game through his Witch Doctor from start to finish. The game seemed to be in Secret’s favor even in the late game due to the inclusion of scaling heroes like Enigma, Tiny With a Scepter and Void.

Infamous was a highly competent team at TI9, but they lacked the experience at a big platform and control which Team Secret has in abundance. It seemed like team Infamous played to enjoy their data and they came off as a threat with their farm-focused carry. Today, however, they did take a few casual kills and it costed them the game. The Secret, on the other hand, used their buy backs cleverly and played with caution and perhaps, the game against Mineski taught them a valuable lesson to never underestimate an underdog.

