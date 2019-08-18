The International 9: Team Standings as Group Stages of TI 9 Conclude

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 5 // 18 Aug 2019, 22:22 IST

Image Courtesy: Dota 2 liquipedia

It has been four days of complete action with The International underway since 15 August, 2019. There have been some brilliant matches but also sour upsets which have surprised the dota 2 fans. The fourth and last day for group stages of TI 9 saw some of the underdogs putting up great effort to qualify for the playoffs. Teams like Mineski, Alliance and TNC Predator from Group A have shown good performance. On the other hand, Natus Vincere and Fnatic from Group B have been busy proving everyone wrong as they win over heavy weights of their group in the tournament.

After the finish of Day 4, PSG.LGD and OG lead Group A and B respectively. PSG have won 13 games with only 3 losses whereas, OG have only lost two games. The second positions on Group A and B is filled by Team Secret and Vici Gaming. The teams heading into playoffs is final.

Image Courtesy: Dota 2 twitter

There are two brackets in the playoffs, the upper bracket which comprises of top four teams of each group and the lower bracket which includes teams 5th to 8th in position. This rule is made so that the teams who couldn't manage to perform at their best in the group stages get another chance to progress further in the tournament.

Team like Alliance, Mineski, Team Liquid, Keen Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Infamous Gaming, Fnatic, Natus Vincere and Royal Never Give Up have all got a chance to stay in the tournament after they compete to get a win in the lower bracket.

The Teams who have shown great performance and are sitting in the top four spots after the group results include, PSG.LGD, OG, Team Secret, Vici Gaming, TNC Predator, Evil Geniuses, Newbee and Virtus.pro.

Now that TI 9 is into its main event, it will be interesting to see which teams push through from the lower bracket. Teams like Liquid, Na’Vi and Fnatic could potentially scrape through, especially considering how poorly Liquid have performed in the group games, they must get wins to stay in the competition. The main event is scheduled to start from 20 August 2019.