The Internet is now trying to cancel Jacksepticeye over a PS5 Joke

Recently, YouTuber/Twitch streamer Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin ended up being criticized on Twitter due to an “insensitive” joke that he made about PS5.

On the 21st of November, Jacksepticeye posted a “laughing-guy” meme on Twitter which features actor Tom Cruise. The caption had a joke about how not getting a PS5 is a very unfortunate thing to happen.

While the joke itself was made in good spirits and the meme format in question is quite common, people on the internet did not think so. The joke was seen as an insult against poor people who cannot afford a PS5, and Jackseptic eye has found himself facing calls to “cancel him.”

Jacksepticeye might get cancelled over a PS5 joke

Jacksepticeye is an Irish YouTuber/Twitch streamer and is one of the oldest YouTubers around. He has been posting videos on the platform since 2012. On YouTube, Jacksepticeye has around 25.7 million subscribers.

He also regularly streams various games on Twitch. This includes Fortnite, Among Us, Apex Legends and Marvel’s Spider-Man. On Twitch, Jacksepticeye has 1.7 million followers.

The "insensitive" tweet he made was posted on November 21 and has since been deleted.

Image via Pegasus, YouTube

However, the issue has been taken up by various content creators. As can be seen above, the tweet itself was a mundane joke about people not getting a PS5.

TODAY IN “GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED?”: Jacksepticeye tweets “Imagine not having a PS5!” Fans get mad thinking he’s poor shaming them. Jack responds saying it was a joke. pic.twitter.com/WRbJJePkYY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

Fans react to Jacksepticeye’s joke with disappointment. pic.twitter.com/22XeOs9O5Y — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

People did not seem to agree and thought that the tweet was actually an insult to poor people who cannot afford to buy a PS5.

More fans expressing their disappointment with Jacksepticeye’s tweet. pic.twitter.com/EU4HAt9lma — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

This fan said they’re disappointed because their family is on food stamps and going through a hard time. pic.twitter.com/k4VdIZGzl3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 30, 2020

Different people began to talk about how their family has been struggling through the pandemic and have sometimes not even managed to make ends meet.

According to Twitter users, the tweet came at an insensitive time and could be seen as insensitive towards people who are not as wealthy as Jacksepticeye. This effectively includes all of his fans, and hundreds of them expressed their disappointment.

I also saw that apparently Jacksepticeye got "Cancelled" for a joke.

Isn't Twitter just amazing? — Moxxie (@MoxxieButGay) November 30, 2020

someone wanna explain why jacksepticeye is being cancelled over a joke?????? — eren (@blxecloud) November 30, 2020

On the other hand, quite a few of his fans were there to defend him and said that the tweet was only a harmless joke that he made without thinking that the consequences might become so serious. Moreover, some cited his philanthropic acts and said that he deserves the benefit of the doubt even if he did post a problematic joke.

Jacksepticeye was cancelled for a joke. A joke. "He's done a ton for charity, but I don't like the joke so he sucks"



twitter is getting even more toxic — InfiniteDog (@infinite_dog1) November 29, 2020

Jacksepticeye himself posted on Twitter and said that he wasn’t expecting so many people to get mad over a “joke.”

Image via Pegasus, YouTube

As can be seen, quite a few people thought that the joke was indeed harmless, and is not worth cancelling Jacksepticeye over.