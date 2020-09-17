The internet reacts to PS5 Showcase event

Gamers across the globe gathered around their monitors and phones to watch the PlayStation 5 Showcase event. The PS5 was put under the spotlight, with many getting exactly what they hoped for. Prices were revealed for the standard and digital versions of the PS5. A release date was given. Games were announced, and gameplay footage was shown.

With every console reveal, the internet is bound to have its say. This time, the vast majority seems to believe that Sony knocked this PS5 event out of the park.

It is certainly a good time to be a gamer, with so much in terms of consoles and releases coming later this year.

PS5 event reactions

Several YouTubers and Twitch streamers recorded live reactions as they watched the PS5 Showcase event with their viewers. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hogwarts Legacy and the ending God of War teaser were what garnered the biggest reactions.

Twitter user @Psy_Derp was certainly one who enjoyed those three games:

Notable PC peripheral company Razer's German Twitter account was also extremely excited for the God of War PS5 teaser.

Rod “Slasher” Breslau delivered the details regarding viewership for the PS5 event. Sony had all eyes glued to their showcase, it appears. Of course, he had a cheeky comment thrown at Facebook Gaming.

today's Playstation 5 showcase was once again a huge success for Sony with millions of gamers tuning in from around the world on all platforms



over 2 Million viewers on Twitch

over 2 Million viewers on YouTube

and over 2 viewers on Facebook Gaming



just incredible #PS5 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 16, 2020

There were some viewers that weren't as impressed, however. Popular streamer Asmongold made it known that his excitement came from seeing that a lot of his favorite PS5 games were going to be coming to PC.

The best part about the PS5 showcase was finding out all the games I cared about were coming to PC — Zack (@Asmongold) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter user @TheArunShan had some choice words to say regarding the PS5 showcase.

#PS5Showcase sucked big time. Why the hell games were so laggy? And the graphics look just ok but not impressive. Only thing I loved was God of War: Ragnarok announcement. — Jojo Betzler (@TheArunShan) September 16, 2020

Overall thoughts on the PS5 event

(Image Credit: Sony)

The overall reaction to the PS5 event is positive. Sony did a wonderful job meeting or even exceeding the expectations set before the event. One thing is for certain: the world needs its video games now more than ever.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 coming out within days of each other, gamers are going to have extremely full schedules.