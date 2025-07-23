The King is Watching guide: Best beginner tips and strategies

The King is Watching is a new roguelike kingdom-building game where your gaze decides what gets done. The concept of the game is unique, where your subjects work only when you are watching them. Take your eyes off, and their work stops until you gaze at them again. Naturally, this creates the challenge of managing resources and time efficiently.

This The King is Watching guide will, therefore, take you through a few beginner tips and tricks that you can use to make the best out of the game.

5 beginner tips and tricks to keep in mind while playing The King is Watching

1) Upgrade your gaze size

Watch as many tiles as possible (Image via tinyBuild)

The King is Watching is all about where you can focus your gaze in-game. Look away from a certain building or structure, and it will stop working. Your gaze size starts at three tiles in the beginning. This means you can only look at a very few subjects at a time.

You can max it out at six tiles. You can upgrade it one size at a time by using certain resources. Each size upgrade requires different resources. You can check the size upgrade button is right above the Morale Indicator.

2) Don't spawn your troops on the battlefield right away

Spawn troops in Barracks (Image via tinyBuild)

You build your kingdom in this title, but your peace will constantly be challenged by monsters and enemies of different types. To fight them off, you need an army.

In the beginning, you won't have an army. You must train your soldiers and put them on the battlefield to deal with waves of enemies. There is an option right next to the gaze size button. It allows you to either spawn troops in the barracks or on the battlefield.

In the early stages, try to focus on spawning troops in the barracks only. This is because your troops are quite weak early on and will lose the battle if they run into the enemy right away. In the barracks, they are safe. Increase the number of your barracks slowly and spawn a high number of troops on the battlefield altogether for better chances.

3) Unit Buildings

Peasants, Mages, Hunters, Swordsmen, and many more units are often needed to protect your Castle and kingdom from threats. All of these are produced in their own special buildings, and each building has an upper limit on how many units you can produce inside it.

Once it hits the maximum limit, you no longer need to keep gazing at it to keep your units active. So shift your focus in The King is Watching accordingly. Only look at the building again if and when you need to produce more units.

4) Castle HP

Don't worry too much about Castle HP (Image via tinyBuild)

Your Castle's HP in The King is Watching can be anywhere between 100 and 200+ based on upgrades and level-ups. You don't have to focus too much on HP in the beginning. When you take your troops to fight against Wallbreaker enemies, these creatures will attack the Castle directly, but not even touch the troops.

This means your army will be able to take them down easily while your Castle loses some HP. This is okay. Don't be too hesitant while losing Castle HP; it can always be regenerated later. Use it as another resource.

5) Moving buildings

The King is Watching penalizes you for moving buildings from one tile to another. This applies as a time penalty wherein the building stops production for a short period. This period is usually not very drastic.

Therefore, move your buildings whenever you see fit. Don't hesitate before swapping two buildings with one another, even if both of them get a time penalty, as these penalties don't last too long.

These are some useful tips you can keep in mind in the early stages of playing The King is Watching. You will encounter many difficult enemies during your journey, and the way you optimise your resources will determine how long your Castle survives these waves. Try to learn as the game moves forward for the best results.

