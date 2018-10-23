The Kuala Lumpur Major: Everything you need to know

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 6 // 23 Oct 2018, 20:32 IST

The First Major of the 2018-19 Season

The Kuala Lumpur Major is set to be the first Major of the 2018-19 season of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit. The International 8 ended two months ago and with its conclusion, the next season of Dota 2 is all set to begin. Some changes to the Pro Circuit have been made.

If any player leaves a team between the season, that team won't be disqualified from the Pro Circuit. Instead, a 20% penalty on the points earned will be put on the team. Also, the player no longer takes his points with him to his new team.

The winners of the Major will receive 4950 DPC points. The second placed team will get 3000 points, the 3rd placed will get 2100 points and the 4th placed team will get 1350 points. Teams placed 5th and 6th will receive 900 each. The teams at the 7th and 8th will get 450 each. Finally, the teams at the 9th to 12th will get 150 points each and the last placed 4 teams will get a mere 75 points.

Details regarding the Major

The Major takes place in Kuala Lumpur the capital of Malaysia. The final three days of action will take place in front of a live crowd at the Axiata Arena. It will be the first Valve Major held in Malaysia and the second in South East Asia after the Manila Major in 2016.

The Major begins on 9th November and ends on 18th. The format of the group stage hasn't been announced but a simple group stage into an upper and lower bracket branching is expected. There will be 16 teams participating in the Major out of which 15 have been decided with one team yet to qualify.

The prize pool for the event is $1 Million Dollars. The winners will get $350,000, the runner-up will get $170,000, 3rd placeholder will receive $100,000 and the one on 4th place will go home with $80,000.

The 5th and 6th placed teams will have $60,000 to their name. 7th and 8th will get $40,000. The 9th to 12th placed teams will receive $15,000 and the last 4 teams will get $10,000.

As usual, the tournament can be viewed on Twitch by everyone as well as the In-Game Dota 2 Client. PGL might even put up streams on YouTube and Facebook as well.

