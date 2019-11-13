The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog is working on multiplayer game for PS5

The Last of Us Part II.

Yes, you read it right. The critically acclaimed studio Naughty Dog, most notably known for the Uncharted and The Last of Us series,whose sequel The Last of Us Part II is currently scheduled to release on 29 May, 2020 is apparently hiring for a multiplayer game.

The job listing was put out by the 'Naughty Dog Jobs' Twitter account, stating that the studio is looking for a system programmer for a multiplayer project.

Naughty Dog is seeking an Online Systems Programmer to join our team! Visit https://t.co/0AdLN6Wrb9 to apply. #GameJobs pic.twitter.com/0cFjxLU7Sy — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) November 11, 2019

What comes as a surprise is that the upcoming The Last of Us Part II doesn't have a multiplayer mode unlike the original The Last of Us, which focused on faction wars and was highly regarded among The Last of Us community.

Fans did show their displeasure when Naughty Dog confirmed earlier this year that that the factions mode won't be returning in the sequel, however they do have something big in works for the multiplayer fans.

An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

Coincidentally this new listing confirms that Naughty Dog is indeed working on something big in the multiplayer department and is definitely in works for the Play Station 5 since The Last Of Us Part II is most probably the last big exclusive from them this generation.

This new secret project maybe a standalone multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe or maybe something new entirely who knows? As of now we can only wait and see.

