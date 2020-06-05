The Last of Us Part II: Story Analysis and Predictions

The Last of Us Part II has been in development for a long time and is finally set for release on June 19.

The fans are speculating as to what will go down in the next game, here are some of our predicitons.

The Last of Us Part II is almost upon us, set for a 19th June release date and Naughty Dog has worked relentlessly hard to get the game out, after multiple delays.

The game's development and the launch were plagued by constant setbacks such as story leaks and delays. However, we finally have a confirmed release date and the game is gearing up for a huge launch.

The Last of Us Part II is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed first game which was the recipient of over 200 Game of The Year Awards and a major landmark for narrative-based video games.

Naughty Dog recently dropped a cinematic TV Spot for The Last of Us Part II featuring a rendition of True Faith, sung by Ellie herself: Ashley Johnson.

The Last of Us Part II: What we know so far and story predictions

The game was first revealed in a trailer back in 2016 and featured a much older Ellie amidst a scene of a violent encounter playing a guitar and explaining to Joel that she will "kill every last one of them". As to who "them" are, it was still to be discovered.

This set the tone for the upcoming game, that it was going to be a much darker and violent affair than the first one. That is saying something as the first game was plenty dark and violent as well.

Neil Druckmann explained further at PSX 2017, along with co-writer Halley Gross, of Westworld fame, that the first game was about "hope and love" and the second game is about "hate".

Naughty Dog has been doubling down on this theme on their Instagram with captions like "hate will reign".

What we know so far:

The first game ended with Joel and Ellie on their way to Jackson, Wyoming to Tommy's dam. Joel had just "saved" Ellie from the Firefly Lab after he found out that in order for the cure to work, Ellie would have to die.

Joel lies to Ellie that the Fireflies did not have the cure as Ellie had passed out in preparation for the surgery. This is sure to cause rifts between the two as Ellie might suspect that Joel has lied to her.

The Last of Us Part II begins with Joel and Ellie now residing in Tommy's community of survivors where they have both developed meaningful relationships.

The game will follow Ellie as she encounters a deeply personal traumatic event that sets her down the path of revenge.

Human Enemies in The Last of Us, What we Know:

1) The Cult

The Cult featured in the second trailer

A certain cult was featured dominantly in the second trailer of The Last of Us Part II, along with a mystery character whose identity has not been revealed yet.

The cult looks to be the primary antagonists in The Last of Us Part II and are a unique enemy type and much different from the first games' human factions such as Fireflies and Hunters.

The cult are a stealthier group of enemies that use silent weapons such as the Bow and Arrow. They are also adept at hiding, and will use foliage and cover to attack Ellie from the shadows.

2) Isaac/Nora, Fireflies

Nora in The Last of Us Part II

Two characters were mentioned in the latest gameplay trailer of The Last of Us Part II, "Isaac" and "Nora", whether they are villains or enemies is yet to be confirmed.

It is suggested that Ellie has had history with one character in particular called "Nora". The speculation is that they could be the remaining Fireflies from the first game, because of their militaristic attire.

The game's first trailer featured the Fireflies logo, meaning that there is still a considerable Firefly presence in The Last of Us Part II.

Story Predicitons for The Last of Us Part II

The game's trailers have been cryptic in nature and not confirmed any particular event in the game. But here are some of our predictions for The Last of Us Part II.

1) Dina's Death

Dina in The Last of Us Part II

Dina was first revealed as a romantic interest of Ellie's in the game's gameplay reveal at E3. They both seem to share a strong bond and are extremely close.

It was only suggested that Ellie and Dina both encounter a group of enemies and it leads to something traumatic for Ellie.

Seeing as Dina wasn't along with Ellie from footage seemingly later in the game, it might be right to assume that Dina died, which is what leads Ellie down a path of revenge.

The fact that Ellie wears the bracelet Dina was wearing in the TV Spot, suggests that Dina is the reason why Ellie must seek retribution.

2) Ellie and her Mother

The unidentified woman could be Ellie's mother

Ellie's mother, Anna was only mentioned in passing in the first Last of Us and wasn't a major presence in the story. However, the second trailer of the game featured a strong woman who takes down several members of the cult.

Popular speculation is that this woman is Ellie's mother, Anna, and the game will follow two different timelines featuring the same villains: the cult.

This was confirmed by Neil Druckmann in the E3 2018 panel who suggested that they saw footage of two events in two different timelines in the game.

3) Joel and Ellie's Rift Intensifies

Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Joel was the protagonist of the first game and players fell in love with his bond with Ellie and Joel's relentless pursuit of survival.

Joel is an immensely popular character who is extremely complex and morally grey. Because he essentially doomed humanity by robbing it of a cure, Ellie might just grow resentful of him.

This might lead to some friction between the two and Joel might be left to his own devices, and seeing as he has aged quite a lot, he might not survive without Ellie.