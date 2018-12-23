The Last Of Us Part II- What does the latest "heart wrenching" tweet indicate about the game?

Naughty Dog

The other night I came upon a very interesting and fascinating tweet from Naughty Dog's Creative Director- Neil Druckman.

He tweeted out the following-

Killer shoot this week, including one of the most complicated and heart wrenching scene we’ve ever worked on. Time for some vacation! Happy holidays... more to come next year. 📷: @Grosstastic pic.twitter.com/iQQ4WvIrqe — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 22, 2018

Let me take the pleasure of enlighting you, The girl sitting on the left corner is Shannon Woodward, an American Actress who you might remember as the Elsie Hughes from HBO's Sci-fi thriller series called West World.

In The Last Of Us Part II, she plays the role of Dina.

This girl-

Dina

Dina is the love interest of Ellie this time around in the game, and there's a high possibility that she might be dying in the game, well because that is what The Last Of Us is all about right?

Maybe it's her death, that agonized our Ellie so much that she's out to "kill every last one of them."

Talking about Ellie, The girl in the right holding a guitar is one of the coolest person in the world( sorry but I'm not exaggerating)-Ashley Johnson, who plays the role of Ellie.

So coming back to the picture in the tweet above.

Neil Druckman describes that scene as one of the most complicated and heart-wrenching scenes they have worked on this year.

Now, what exactly could this mean?

Well, I could think of three things which may or may not be true.

Let's just get into it, shall we?

Alright, so the first thing I believe is that this scene comes somewhat at the very end of the game, meaning either Ellie is dreaming about this and Dina is dead by then, which makes the scene quite heart wrenching from the start because these two possibly never got to spend a romantic moment together and this is all going on in Ellie's mind, regret and guilt that she never made her move.

Now you may ask why I think Ellie is dreaming. Well if you remember the reveal trailer of the game from PSX 2016, noticed how Ellie was playing the guitar and Joel's silhouette walks in? Well, the way the scene has been portrayed surely indicates that Ellie was dreaming because after all we never got to see Joel's face right?

Maybe Joel died before he could teach her playing the Guitar, and so the remorse and guilt build up led to such an extent that Ellie could actually imagine playing the guitar in her dreams, and the above scene with Dina is also a dream.

Sounds pretty legit right?

Okay, coming to the second speculation which hit my mind soon after this one was that-

The place where Ellie and Dina hang out in the above tweet is a bonfire and a common hub of the game( HOLD YOUR HORSES), and that doesn't necessarily mean that it will be fully explorable where you can talk to NPC's like in Red Dead Redemption 2 or in the Dragon Age games though I don't rule out that there ain't even the slightest possibility of that happening. But even then, even from speculative purposes let's be a little reasonable.

So this bonfire place only appears in the cutscenes, where these people hang out.

Now, who are the "people" other than Dina here? Let's go back to the memory lane a little.

Remember Joel's Outbreak day wallpaper that Naughty Dog revealed a while ago?

I'm talking about this-

The Last Of Us Part II

In this Joel's sitting around with a wolf and playing the guitar, the wolf which is pretty much confirmed to be Ellie's sidekick in this game if you saw Neil Druckman post the motion capture image of a dog earlier this year.

Anyways coming back to the tweet, Dina and Ellie spend quality time together before they are attacked by a group of Clickers or the Seraphite cult(featured in the E3 2018 gameplay footage) and kills Dina which is maybe too much for Ellie to take in because they just got together?

We have seen this happen previously in The Last Of Us when Sam and Ellie had a quiet moment together in the radio tower before Sam turns into one of those infected.

Well since Naughty Dog loves to play with our emotions, can we really rule this possibility out?

Okay last but not the least, my worst nightmare, if Naughty Dog is still shooting Mo-cap scenes that too involving Ashley Johnson's Ellie which is our lead in this game then guys and girls, The Last Of Us Part 2 is no way near completion.

That means ruling out 2019 release window for good.

That's all I could gather from this recent tweet from Neil Druckman. What are your thoughts regarding all of this? Please tell us in the comments down below.

