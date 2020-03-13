The Last of Us TV is being made into a TV show

Neil Druckmann, creative director and vice president at Naughty Dog, and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin are teaming up for a television adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO.

The presumably limited series will be based on the events of the original game with Joel, the jaded smuggler and Ellie, a young girl tasked with navigating and potentially saving their apocalyptic world.

The game’s powerful performances, story, and music garnered the game a number of awards, including the Game of the Year award. With Gustavo Santaolalla, the man behind the original score of The Last of Us, the 2013 video game joining the HBO’s TV adaptation, we can expect the familiar iconic music that made the game memorable.

The show will be produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions and HBO. This would be an unlikely team-up, as this would be one of the first shows, the developers of the game will be involved with the showrunners. It will also be the first series produced by Playstation Productions who have promised the fans that there’s more to come.

There’s no further word on this other than Craig Mazin confirming on twitter that the main character Ellie will still be gay in the show as portrayed in the game.

And, with HBO recruiting all the right people, The Last of Us will definitely be perfect as an HBO series.