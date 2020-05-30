The Last of Us: All Shiv Doors Location
- The Last of Us was released in 2013 and has a number of secrets to discover.
- The doors unlocked by shivs can offer plenty of ammo and crafting supplies.
The Last of Us was the most ambitious game Naughty Dog had worked on during the time of its release in 2013 and received both critical and commercial success, making it one of the best-reviewed games of all time and a beloved title amongst the fans.
Although The Last of Us is a tight, linear experience, it does give the player enough room to play and encourages the player to explore and discover the many secrets in the game.
One of the many secrets that were also extremely useful in the Last of Us was the secret doors that could be opened by using Shivs.
Shivs were essentially small, make-shift knives that you could Craft from the Crafting Menu or find in the game world. These doors would unlock rooms that had valuable ammo and Crafting Supplies that are extremely useful for survival.
As resources are very scarce in The Last of Us, unlocking these doors is essential to be well-prepared for a conflict with Infected or Human survivors.
Locations of All Doors Unlocked by Shivs in Last of Us
Door 1
Location: Downtown
This can be unlocked after an encounter with the first clicker, this is in plain view and should be easy to find.
Door 2
Location: Mueseum (Downtown)
After being separated from Ellie and Tess, you can find this door in a cafe left to the room full of clickers and a horse statue.
Door 3
Location: Bill's Town (The Woods)
Once you clear the woods, you will pass through and open fence. The door is on the left, from the place where you boost Ellie over the fence.
Door 4
Location: Bill's Town (The Woods)
After the clicker that blows themselves up in an alley on one of Bill's traps, turn into the corner and the door will be on the right.
Door 5
Location: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken)
On the second floor of Kingston Bookstore, in a cafe named Rivers Cafe, the door can be found on the right-hand side.
Door 6
Location: Pittsburgh (Alone and Foresaken)
This is pretty easy to spot and can be found after the player first spots the Hunters in Pittsburgh.
Door 7
Location: Pittsburgh (Financial District)
The door can be found behind the shelves of a building called HS&L Credit Union in the Financial District.
Door 8
Location: Pittsburgh (Financial District)
After Henry and Sam lead you to safe house, this door shows up while climbing down the flight of stairs on the first floor above the toy store.
Door 9
Location: Tommy's Dam (Hydroelectric Dam)
When approaching the dam, players can go up a flight of stairs and find this in the control room of the dam.
Door 10
Location: The University (Science Building)
Once inside the Science Building, players can find this t the end of the long hallway to the left.
Door 11
Location: Lakeside Resort (Cabin Resort)
Players can find this while they play as Joel when he goes looking for David and Ellie. This can be found after going through the gas station, directly across from the road will be a motel room with an open window. There will be a wooden gate to the left once out of the window.
Door 12
Location: Bus Depot (Underground Tunnel)
Once the Clicker attacks Ellie once you boost her up the fence, there will another tunnel, go right instead of going left to find this door at the end of the hallway.
Door 12
Location: The Firefly Lab (Hospital)
The final stage of The Last of Us, you can find this on Floor 6 of the hospital behind the receptionist's desk and into the information room.
(picture credits: The Last of Us Wiki)