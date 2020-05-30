The Last of Us: All Shiv Doors Location

Shiv Doors in The Last of Us

The Last of Us was the most ambitious game Naughty Dog had worked on during the time of its release in 2013 and received both critical and commercial success, making it one of the best-reviewed games of all time and a beloved title amongst the fans.

Although The Last of Us is a tight, linear experience, it does give the player enough room to play and encourages the player to explore and discover the many secrets in the game.

One of the many secrets that were also extremely useful in the Last of Us was the secret doors that could be opened by using Shivs.

Shivs were essentially small, make-shift knives that you could Craft from the Crafting Menu or find in the game world. These doors would unlock rooms that had valuable ammo and Crafting Supplies that are extremely useful for survival.

As resources are very scarce in The Last of Us, unlocking these doors is essential to be well-prepared for a conflict with Infected or Human survivors.

Locations of All Doors Unlocked by Shivs in Last of Us

Door 1

Location: Downtown

Door 1 is white in color

This can be unlocked after an encounter with the first clicker, this is in plain view and should be easy to find.

Advertisement

Door 2

Location: Mueseum (Downtown)

Door 2 is in a cafe

After being separated from Ellie and Tess, you can find this door in a cafe left to the room full of clickers and a horse statue.

Door 3

Location: Bill's Town (The Woods)

Door 3 in the Last of Us

Once you clear the woods, you will pass through and open fence. The door is on the left, from the place where you boost Ellie over the fence.

Door 4

Location: Bill's Town (The Woods)

Door 4 is also in Bill's Town

After the clicker that blows themselves up in an alley on one of Bill's traps, turn into the corner and the door will be on the right.

Door 5

Location: Pittsburgh (Alone and Forsaken)

Door 5 in The Last of Us

On the second floor of Kingston Bookstore, in a cafe named Rivers Cafe, the door can be found on the right-hand side.

Door 6

Location: Pittsburgh (Alone and Foresaken)

Door 6 is marked with an "X" This door can be seen after meeting Henry and Sam in The Last of Us

This is pretty easy to spot and can be found after the player first spots the Hunters in Pittsburgh.

Door 7

Location: Pittsburgh (Financial District)

Door 7 is in a building called HS&L Credit Union

The door can be found behind the shelves of a building called HS&L Credit Union in the Financial District.

Door 8

Location: Pittsburgh (Financial District)

This can be found after meeting Henry and Sam.

After Henry and Sam lead you to safe house, this door shows up while climbing down the flight of stairs on the first floor above the toy store.

Door 9

Location: Tommy's Dam (Hydroelectric Dam)

This can be found before approaching the dam.

When approaching the dam, players can go up a flight of stairs and find this in the control room of the dam.

Door 10

Location: The University (Science Building)

The University is quite a large area in The Last of Us

Once inside the Science Building, players can find this t the end of the long hallway to the left.

Door 11

Location: Lakeside Resort (Cabin Resort)

This can be hard to spot because of the snow storm.

Players can find this while they play as Joel when he goes looking for David and Ellie. This can be found after going through the gas station, directly across from the road will be a motel room with an open window. There will be a wooden gate to the left once out of the window.

Door 12

Location: Bus Depot (Underground Tunnel)

The Undeground Tunnel requires you to use stealth rather than combat.

Once the Clicker attacks Ellie once you boost her up the fence, there will another tunnel, go right instead of going left to find this door at the end of the hallway.

Door 12

Location: The Firefly Lab (Hospital)

The Firefly Lab is the final stage of The Last of Us.

The final stage of The Last of Us, you can find this on Floor 6 of the hospital behind the receptionist's desk and into the information room.

(picture credits: The Last of Us Wiki)