The Last of Us: Fan casting the HBO Show

The Last of Us

When Neil Druckmann, co-director of The Last of Us announced on Twitter that the game would be adapted to an HBO show of the same name, the gaming community rejoiced.

It was about time that great videogame properties finally got a capable studio behind it for a cinematic or TV outing. While there have been plenty of movies and even TV shows based on video games, perhaps none are better suited for the art form better than The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is an extremely well-told story that is as cinematic as it can get in videogames, which makes the prospect of a critically acclaimed TV show even better.

With the creators of Chernobyl and Neil Druckmann teaming up for the HBO show, it looks like The Last of Us property is in safe hands.

Here, we take a look at some of the best actors to have played the iconic roles from the game.

Fan Casting the Lead Roles from The Last of Us for the HBO Show

Josh Brolin as Joel

Josh Brolin

Actors like Hugh Jackman and Viggo Mortensen look the part extremely well, and are favourites in the community to play Joel in the The Last of Us HBO Show. Jackman is renowned for playing Thanos in the Avengers series and also giving a stellar performance in No Country for Old Men.

However, Josh Brolin can truly bring out both the affectionately warm, but also the extremely fierce and dangerous side of Joel.

Troy Baker, the actor who played Joel in the game, mentioned that in the character brief, it was written that "Joel has very few moral lines left to cross". Josh Brolin would be perfect to play a flawed and grey character of Joel.

Angourie Rice as Ellie

Angourie Rice

The actress, popular for her role in The Nice Guys as an intelligent and quippy teenager would be perfect for the role of the equally intelligent and quippy Ellie of The Last of Us.

Ellie is the rare ray of hope and humour in the world of The Last of Us, as she doesn't let the grim nature of her environment bring her down and maintains a positive outlook.

Ellie is both extremely fierce and capable for a 14-year old, holding her own as a hardened survivor alongside Joel. Angourie Rice has shown potential to be one of the best actors of her age, with her performance in The Nice Guys.

Rosario Dawson as Marlene

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson, known for roles in recent Netflix show Daredevil, has shown that she has great acting chops and can play the strong, empowered woman time and time again.

Marlene is a bad-ass and leads the Firefly faction in The Last of Us, she makes tough decisions and ultimately is trying to do good in the world.

Marlene is a strong character that demands an actor like Rosario Dawson to own the role completely. There are layers to Marlene apart from just a tough, military type leader.

Carrie-Anne Moss as Tess

Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss has delivered several iconic characters over her long career such as in The Matrix and Memento. She has proved her mettle as one of the finest actors in the industry with several solid performances.

Tess is a hardened survivor that other survivors in the community have come to fear and respect. Partered up with Joel for their smuggling operations, Tess looks to be the one calling the shots rather than Joel.

Carrie-Anne Moss would completely own Tess' role and really bring depth to an already great character. The Last of Us HBO show benefit from showing more of Tess and Joel's relationship.

John David Washington as Sam

John David Washington (picture credits: The Indian Express)

Recently, John David Washington has announced his arrival in Hollywood as one of the best young actors in the industry with his breakout role in The Black KKKlansman. His most recent role is Christopher Nolan's upcoming film: Tenet.

Sam is a survivor who Joel and Ellie encounter while escaping the Hunters in Pittsburgh. As a child born in the Outbreak, Sam does not have knowledge of the world before the infection. Which makes for a very interesting back and forth with Joel.

John David Washington can truly add some depth to an ultimately tragic character of Sam.

Gary Oldman as David

Gary Oldman would be perfect for David

While Gary Oldman is now more known for his good guy roles such as Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight franchise, he's famous for playing some truly nasty characters in the past such as in Leon: The Professional.

David is an indeed nasty piece of work that is as demented and scary as it comes, while not being physically imposing. A ruthless villain who makes an enemy out of Joel and Ellie, David is one scary and terrifying villain.

Oscar winner Gary Oldman can truly bring David to life in The Last of Us TV show and deliver a truly spine-chilling performance.

Ryan Gosling as Tommy

Ryan Gosling

Despite not having a lot of screen time in The Last of Us, Tommy leaves a lasting impression as the more compassionate brother in The Last of Us.

Younger brother to Joel, Tommy is ultimately the warmer sibling but is just as capable as Joel if not more so. Tommy and Joel were separated as Tommy went on to join the Fireflies, and eventually building a community of survivors in Jackson, Wyoming.

Ryan Gosling can play both ruthless and warm characters as there is a certain edge to Tommy as well that comes out when Joel threatens him and adding a huge name such as Ryan Gosling will be ultimately great for The Last of Us HBO show.