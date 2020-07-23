The Last of Us TV Series was confirmed by HBO earlier this year and is going to be helmed by two of the most capable creatives in their field. Neil Druckmann, the director of The Last of Us and its sequel, along with Craig Mazin, creator of Chernobyl, will be heading the creative team on the series.

Characters like Joel and Ellie are some of the most beloved characters in the history of gaming, which means it will be extremely difficult to cast them.

Here are a few actors who we think can pull off the role of Joel in The Last of Us HBO series.

The Last of Us HBO Series: 5 actors who could play Joel

1) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is most popular for his portrayal of Jaime Lannister in the cultural phenomenon, Game of Thrones. He has proven himself to be a very capable actor with his role in the series as well as in movies like Shot Caller.

Joel is an extremely demanding role but most of the internet seems to agree that the Danish actor has the acting chops to take it on. Joel is an extremely complex character that will certainly require a lot from the actor.

2) Adam Driver

Adam Driver has established himself as one of the best actors working today. Most of the fanbase seems to agree that he was the best part of the new Star Wars trilogy, where he portrayed the complex Kylo Ren.

Driver is capable of playing dangerous characters with a warm side to them, making him perfect for the role of Joel in The Last of Us. His emotional range and the intensity he brings to each role will surely come in handy.

3) Hugh Jackman

One of the internet's most popular choices, Hugh Jackman is no stranger to playing the reluctant hero. The Australian actor has established himself as one of the finest actors in the world.

Jackman's unparalleled intensity and rage make him a great fit for Joel. In addition to being one of the best modern actors, his popularity and brand will be essential in turning the casual TV audience towards The Last of Us HBO series.

4) Viggo Mortensen

Due to Viggo Mortensen's previous role in The Road, which has a close association with The Last of Us game, the actor is a front-runner for the role of Joel.

He played a similar fatherly role in the movie and is no stranger to the post-apocalyptic setting of the games. There is a certain level of danger the actor is capable of bringing to each one of his characters, which is going to be essential for Joel.

In addition to Joel being a father figure to Ellie, he is also a dangerous and hardened survivor who would go to great lengths to ensure their survival.

5) Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin is an extremely capable actor and he continues to get better with each film. He is just as capable in small indie films as he is in large blockbusters like The Avengers.

His roles in No Country for Old Men and True Grit make him a strong contender for the role of Joel in the series.

Craig Mazin will direct at least one episode of The Last of Us TV series

Craig Mazin has confirmed that he will direct at least one episode in the series. Given how critically acclaimed Chernobyl is, fans of The Last of Us game are incredibly excited.

Neil Druckmann has also established himself as one of the best creatives in the gaming industry with Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us games.

Apart from the extremely capable creative team, fans are looking forward to the casting of the series. The cast is an extremely important part of any show, and the creators have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Fans were also overjoyed to learn that Gustavo Santaolalla, the Oscar-winning composer who provided the soundtrack for the games, will also be composing for the HBO series.